That’s despite Blues sporting director, Rich Hughes, indicating there will be as many as 10 new faces arriving in the coming months.

Mousinho pointed to a strong foundation already being in place, in terms of the 11 contracted players for the 2023-24 campaign. That includes the likes of Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery, Colby Bishop, Joe Raffety, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler.

The Pompey boss sees that number being supplemented by a mix of up-and-coming talent and those ready to make a strong immediate impact on the first-team squad - working to an optimum 24-man group.

Mousinho said: ‘Maybe it will feel that way (like an overhaul), but look at the contracted players we have next season - for example, the spine of the team and and the back four which has been playing recently. Marlon (Pack) is in the spine of the team, he’s contracted. There’s Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Colby Bishop.

‘The spine of the team is there in terms of contracts. We’d need to do something with the keeper, but to us that doesn’t feel like a complete overhaul.’

With an option to extend Connor Ogilvie’s stay, Mousinho sees a sturdy Pompey back four already in place in the shape of those who’ve been starting recently. The plan is to get a good complement in terms of age and attributes in all positions.

Mousinho added: ‘The back four who’ve been playing recently are all contracted, or in Connor’s case there’s the option. We need to add numbers, in terms of the nine or 10 mentioned, but if we were looking the starting XI thinking we need to churn it all up and start again, that would feel like an overhaul.

‘So, yes, high in numbers but more in terms of adding quality everywhere else. It does feel to us, especially when you hear the names, that we have the core. The core of the squad is there, it’s not like we’re thinking we need a number six with 300 Championship games under his belt – we have that in Marlon.

‘The back four is really important and we have that, with both full-backs in Zac (Swanson) and Denver (Hume) having another year, too. So there’s real positives to be had from all of that.