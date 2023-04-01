LIVE Portsmouth v Forest Green: build-up and live commentary on Blues' 125th birthday celebrations
Pompey will celebrate their 125th birthday against Forest Green today.
A host of Blues greats will be in attendance against the bottom-of-the-table side at Fratton Park.
And a win will see John Mousinho’s side close the gap on the sides not in action, with Bolton playing Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy final tomorrow.
But anyone thinking it will be a walk in the park against Duncan Ferguson’s side were reminded that won’t be the case, after their win over high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of the three points.
Some of the finest players across Pompey history will be present at Fratton Park on Saturday to kick-off the club’s 125th Anniversary celebrations.
Two FA Cup winners, seven league title winners and seven promotion winners will be among those involved in the Former Players’ Day, coinciding with the visit of Forest Green Rovers.
Also in attendance will be the three leading appearance makers in Pompey Women history – Gemma Hillier, Leeta Rutherford and Kirsty McGee.
It represents an impressive line-up for what will begin 12 months of celebrations to mark the Blues’ formation on April 5, 1898.
Those confirmed for Saturday include Yakubu, Hermann Hreidarsson, Pedro Mendes, Michael Doyle, Alan Biley, Noel Blake, Alan Knight, Jimmy Carter, Johnny Ertl, Vince Hilaire, Martin Kuhl, Mick Mellows, Norman Piper, Linvoy Primus, Keith Viney, Colin Sullivan, Svetoslav Todorov, Paul Walsh and Guy Whittingham.
The families of several former Pompey players and managers no longer with us will also be present, including relatives of Alan Ball, Mick Kennedy, Alan McLoughlin, Jimmy Dickinson, Jon Gittens, Keith Blackburn and Len Phillips.
And Colin Farmery, chairman of Pompey’s 125th Anniversary Steering Committee, believes the return of playing legends and heroes is an appropriate start to festivities.
He told The News: ‘To mark the club’s birthday celebrations, we felt it was appropriate to go down the former players route.
‘The idea is to kick off the anniversary by organising something with a number of celebrated Pompey players from over the years.
‘The women’s team and families of those that are sadly no longer with us will also be present as we demonstrate the rich variety of players that have served the club since 1898.’
The former players will be arriving at Fratton Park from 12pm and will be entertained in the Warrior Lounge.
Before the match, there will be a Q&A in the Victory Lounge where fans will be able to quiz three ex-Pompey favourites.
In addition, Liam Howes will be interviewing another three former players in the Fan Zone outside the Fratton End, with sessions at 1.30pm and around 2.30pm.
Then, at half-time, the former players and families will be introduced to supporters as they enter the pitch.
Following the final whistle against Forest Green, they are then expected to mingle with supporters in the Victory Lounge.
Those in attendance are liable to change, while there could be late additions, with the club still awaiting confirmation from others invited.
Portsmouth
Marlon Pack is back in contention this afternoon but the game will come too son for Paddy Lane, although his injury is not as bad as first feared.
Providing an update on both Lane and Pack, manager John Mousinho said: “So Paddy’s injury is not as bad as we first feared.
“We wont be seeing him this weekend but it looks like it’s going to be a 2-4 week hamstring injury. We initially feared it would be 4-6 weeks as sometimes those hamstring injuries push the back end of the six weeks.
“But it’s not quite as bad as we first thought. We have to wait for these things to settle down clinically over the first week so we can tell – but pretty good news on the whole about Paddy.
“Marlon was back training with us this week and should be available for selection at the weekend.”
Zak Swanson remains out with a groin problem while Ronan Curtis is sidelined by an ACL injury. Joe Pigott is out as he completes his three-game ban.
Forest Green
Corey O’Keeffe is unavailable as he serves the second game of his two-match-ban. Forest Green will welcome Olly Casey back after he completed his three-game ban.
Ben Stevenson and Charlie McCann remain sidelined with knee injuries while Tyler Onyango and Jahmari Clarke are both back at their parent clubs, Everton and Reading, after serious injuries. Baily Cargill remains out while Dylan McGeouch (calf) is a doubt.
Clarke is out for the season as Ferguson revealed earlier this month: “Big Jahmari Clarke has gone back to Reading. It’s a tendon injury - his season is finished.”
That’s despite Blues sporting director, Rich Hughes, indicating there will be as many as 10 new faces arriving in the coming months.
Mousinho pointed to a strong foundation already being in place, in terms of the 11 contracted players for the 2023-24 campaign. That includes the likes of Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery, Colby Bishop, Joe Raffety, Paddy Lane and Ryley Towler.
The Pompey boss sees that number being supplemented by a mix of up-and-coming talent and those ready to make a strong immediate impact on the first-team squad - working to an optimum 24-man group.
Mousinho said: ‘Maybe it will feel that way (like an overhaul), but look at the contracted players we have next season - for example, the spine of the team and and the back four which has been playing recently. Marlon (Pack) is in the spine of the team, he’s contracted. There’s Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Colby Bishop.
‘The spine of the team is there in terms of contracts. We’d need to do something with the keeper, but to us that doesn’t feel like a complete overhaul.’
With an option to extend Connor Ogilvie’s stay, Mousinho sees a sturdy Pompey back four already in place in the shape of those who’ve been starting recently. The plan is to get a good complement in terms of age and attributes in all positions.
Mousinho added: ‘The back four who’ve been playing recently are all contracted, or in Connor’s case there’s the option. We need to add numbers, in terms of the nine or 10 mentioned, but if we were looking the starting XI thinking we need to churn it all up and start again, that would feel like an overhaul.
‘So, yes, high in numbers but more in terms of adding quality everywhere else. It does feel to us, especially when you hear the names, that we have the core. The core of the squad is there, it’s not like we’re thinking we need a number six with 300 Championship games under his belt – we have that in Marlon.
‘The back four is really important and we have that, with both full-backs in Zac (Swanson) and Denver (Hume) having another year, too. So there’s real positives to be had from all of that.
‘We need a good balance, not just in terms of youth experience but playing style, that’s quite important to have. Some positions you just want like for like, but in others you want a bit of variety. Full-backs is one where it’s good to have variety with one having certain attributes, and the other having the ability to change the game or the way you play week to week. Having that balance across the squad is difficult to achieve, but is something we want to get to.’
