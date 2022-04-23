LIVE Portsmouth v Gillingham: Build-up, team news, video and live commentary from Fratton Park

‘It took him a handful of games to get up to speed because he hadn’t played a first team game since September before he joined.

‘It was almost a case of getting him fit and getting that match sharpness there, but generally he’s been really, really good.

‘He scored and provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Lincoln, but what he does with and without the ball has been really impressive.

‘He’s stood out as much as possible in a squad that’s struggling at the wrong end of the table.

We’d like him to score more goals and provide more assists but the first thing he’s done since he came in is provide leadership.

‘People in the team follow his lead because of his work rate, his personality and his willingness to put his foot in and do the ugly side of the game because winning games isn’t always about what you do with the ball.

‘I can’t get away from the fact I’d love him to stay longer term, but I am very aware of the fact that a lad who was playing in the Championship not even two years ago on a regular basis, is probably too good to play in League Two at 26 years of age.

‘I know there were a lot of Portsmouth fans who were slightly disappointed when he was announced at Gillingham, a lot thought they had a right to sign him because they’re a bigger club than we are, but there is that big bond between him and Neil Harris.

‘He got a song after about three of four games and the fans love him.

‘He’s settled in really well as well as Neil Harris, but the best thing we got from the pair coming in is that we got some positivity back into the club and some belief.