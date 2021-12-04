LIVE Portsmouth v Harrogate Town: build-up, team news, video and live FA Cup commentary

Attentions turn to the FA Cup as Pompey aim to continue their winning run today.

Danny Cowley’s men are out to make it seven wins on the spin and 10 games unbeaten against the League Two side at Fratton Park.

Victory will see into the hat for the third round draw, with the Premier League big guns entering the competition at that stage next month.

We’ll be building up to kick off discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.

Then it’s the team news and reaction at 2pm with more chat and video to follow.

From 3pm we’ll then bring you live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to build on their fast-improving fortunes.

