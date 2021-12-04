LIVE Portsmouth v Harrogate Town: build-up, team news, video and live FA Cup commentary
Attentions turn to the FA Cup as Pompey aim to continue their winning run today.
Danny Cowley’s men are out to make it seven wins on the spin and 10 games unbeaten against the League Two side at Fratton Park.
Victory will see into the hat for the third round draw, with the Premier League big guns entering the competition at that stage next month.
We’ll be building up to kick off discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s the team news and reaction at 2pm with more chat and video to follow.
From 3pm we’ll then bring you live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to build on their fast-improving fortunes.
LIVE Pompey v Harrogate
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 11:45
- Team news at 2pm
The fixtures could soon be piling up for Pompey...
Portsmouth facing spectre of fixture pile-up as they prepare to enter gruelling Christmas period
Pompey are facing a potential fixture pile-up as they head towards the new year.
Here’s you matchday stats pack
Portsmouth v Harrogate: team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats
Pompey play host to League Two Harrogate in the second round of the FA Cup today.
Danny Cowley has been previewing today’s game
Why Danny Cowley believes Portsmouth with need to be at their best to progress in the FA Cup against Harrogate
Pompey boss Danny Cowley believes his side will need to be at the top of their game to progress in the FA Cup today.
Good afternoon from Fratton!
