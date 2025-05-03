LIVE Portsmouth v Hull City: Blues bring down curtain on Championship as Tigers fight for survival
It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.
It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.
We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Hull
Mous on why Kamara should be cheered and not jeered
John Mousinho is adamant criticism directed at Abu Kamara over not returning to Fratton Park permanently is undeserved.
And the Blues head coach has called on the Fratton faithful to give the Hull winger a Saturday homecoming which befits a ‘huge part’ of their League One title success.
The Tigers will visit the south coast on the final day of the Championship season in the knowledge that defeat would seal relegation.
That would represent a disastrous maiden campaign for Kamara, having arrived from Norwich in a £4.5m deal in August after handing in a transfer request to force a move elsewhere.
Despite Pompey retaining a keen interest in bringing the 21-year-old back, Norwich’s valuation swiftly ruled them out of the running - with no negotiations taking place.
Now, 12 months following his latest Fratton Park outing, Kamara is back with a Hull side he has represented 36 times, scoring five times.
Mousinho told The News: ‘I would like Abu to get a nice reception at the start of the game, which is befitting of a player who was a huge part of what we managed to achieve last year when we won the league.
‘Then I would like it to be a very, very hostile atmosphere for him. Not because he’s Abu Kamara, but because he’s a Hull player and on the opposition. I don’t want it to be too nice for him.
‘We were always interested, we would have taken him back if we had the opportunity. I don’t know the ins and outs, but I think the transfer fee reported was largely accurate.
‘The figures that were talked about were certainly not what we’d be able to pay, which put us way out of the running. So it wasn’t a case of Abu turning Pompey down at all.
‘He got a very, very good move to Hull off the back of what he’d done last season and fully deserved it. Although I hope he has a really poor game for our sake at the weekend.’
‘I am absolutely thrilled for him’
Kamara featured in every League One match last season as the classy Blues captured the title on a memorable evening against Barnsley in April 2024.
In total, the winger made 52 appearances and scored 10 times as he blossomed in a maiden loan spell away from Carrow Road.
That tally included two goals in the final five matches, crucially arriving against title challengers Derby and Bolton, as Mousinho’s men were eventually crowned champions with a five-point advantage.
However, 12 months later, Kamara could be making a swift return to League One - with Hull.
Mousinho added: ‘I count Abu as somebody who was certainly one of our best players last season - and one of the best players that Pompey have had on loan in modern history. Over the past 15-20 years, he has to be up there.
‘Considering it was his first loan and a bit of a gamble as a fourth-choice winger, to do as well as he did last season was superb. I was absolutely thrilled for him.’
A selection hint from the Pompey boss
John Mousinho has aired the prospect of a final-day runout for Ben Killip as he bids to earn a Pompey future.
The Blues boss is mulling over a second consecutive outing for the January arrival from Barnsley, as his team bring the curtain down on their Championship season against Hull City.
Killip made his bow at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and produced a sturdy performance in the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.
The 29-year-old made one decent stop and showed competence in possession, as he was preferred to the outstanding Nico Schmid with survival secured.
It gave Mousinho a chance to watch the former Norwich man in competitive action, as he weighs up decisions on the futures of his out-of-contract players.
Killip falls into that category as his short-term deal comes to a close this summer, with Pompey having to come to a decision on what to do next.
That is expected to be confirmed early next week, with individual meetings for all of the squad ahead of Pompey’s retained list being confirmed.
Killip has settled into the group well and is a popular figure among his team-mates, as he works under the guidance of goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo.
Schmid is established as first choice, with Jordan Archer the Austrian’s back-up and having a year to run on the deal he signed last summer.
Toby Steward looks to have a bright future and has impressed while on loan at Crawley, with Pompey needing to consider whether another stint away from Fratton is the best move for the 20-year-old’s development.
Mousinho explained a decision on Killip remains in the balance, with the right call for Pompey to make their minds up on what happens after Hull.
He said: ‘There’s nothing on Ben, we haven’t made a decision on him yet.
‘He was excellent last weekend and, if he plays this weekend, we’ll have another look at him.
‘If he doesn’t play on Saturday there’s still the evidence of all of his training here over the past few months to look at.
‘So with someone like Ben it’s much fairer (on making a decision) to leave it until after the weekend.’
Pompey keeper transition
It’s been a season of change for Pompey’s goalkeeping department, with Will Norris starting as first choice and Schmid arriving from BW Linz in August. That followed from Jordan Archer arriving in June, after leaving QPR and starting the season as Norris’ back-up.
The dynamic shifted after the 6-1 thrashing at Stoke in October, with Schmid usurping Norris who fell out of favour and moved to Wycombe in the January window as Killip joined.
It’s been Archer who has been used in the back-up role, however, with Killip third choice until last weekend.
Meanwhile, it’s been a watershed period for Steward. He was handed the chance to make his League One bow at champions Birmingham last month and excelled in the 0-0 draw.
That was then backed up with another sturdy showing on Easter Monday, in the Sussex side’s 3-1 win over Exeter. The academy graduate then kept a clean sheet last time out in the 3-0 victory over Northampton, before Crawley were relegated by Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Wigan on Tuesday night.
