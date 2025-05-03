Live

LIVE Portsmouth v Hull City: Saydee on for Lang at break

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 13:37 BST
The end of the Championship is here as Pompey bring the curtain down on the season against Hull City.

It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.

It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.

We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey v Hull

13:42 BST

CHANCE

Hull break through and look to be in on goal but Shaughnessy and Ogilvie get their bodies in the way and do enough.

13:40 BST

50

Pandur claims Ogilvie’s cross at the second attempt.

13:38 BST

CHANCE

Hull get a stroke of luck as Potts’ drive from the edge of the box cannons off the bodies but falls into arms of Pandur. Could have gone anywhere that one.

13:36 BST

CHANCE

Pack tees up Ritchie but his drive is blocked.

13:35 BST

Foul

Bishop taken out by Hughes 25 yards out,

13:34 BST

Players back out

Saydee for Lang

13:23 BST

Ht view

13:20 BST

HT

Pompey 0 Hull 1

13:17 BST

CHANCE

Lang 20 yarder deflected for a corner. Robinson’s effort from the follow-up hits Ogilvie, who’s in an offside position.

13:16 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

13:15 BST

CHANCE

Pack rise and puts a header wide when well placed six yards out from Ritchie’s cross.

13:14 BST

Yellow

Crooks booked for catching Murphy late in the nether regions!

13:12 BST

CHANCE

Now the ball drops to Ritchie at the far post and it’s skewed over by the Gosport boy from a tight angle.

13:11 BST

CHANCE

Murphy lets fly from 25 yards with Hughes diving in and turning the ball out for a corner. Poor delivery from Murphy and it’s cleared.

13:07 BST

Pompey pressure

A bit more territory from Pompey, but Hull dangerous on counter.

13:07 BST

Luton 3-1 down

Hatters going down as things stand unless Hull lose here.

13:02 BST

CHANCE

Gelhardt away from Pack in the box but Shaughnessy with a brilliant sliding box as the attacker pulls the trigger.

12:59 BST

29

Potts to Lang who takes the ball under his spell in the box with a lovely touch, but McLoughlin wins the ball with a well-time tackle.

