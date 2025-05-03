LIVE Portsmouth v Hull City: Saydee on for Lang at break
It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.
It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.
We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Hull
CHANCE
Hull break through and look to be in on goal but Shaughnessy and Ogilvie get their bodies in the way and do enough.
Pandur claims Ogilvie’s cross at the second attempt.
CHANCE
Hull get a stroke of luck as Potts’ drive from the edge of the box cannons off the bodies but falls into arms of Pandur. Could have gone anywhere that one.
CHANCE
Pack tees up Ritchie but his drive is blocked.
Foul
Bishop taken out by Hughes 25 yards out,
Players back out
Saydee for Lang
Ht view
Pompey 0 Hull 1
CHANCE
Lang 20 yarder deflected for a corner. Robinson’s effort from the follow-up hits Ogilvie, who’s in an offside position.
Stoppage time
Five minutes
CHANCE
Pack rise and puts a header wide when well placed six yards out from Ritchie’s cross.
Yellow
Crooks booked for catching Murphy late in the nether regions!
CHANCE
Now the ball drops to Ritchie at the far post and it’s skewed over by the Gosport boy from a tight angle.
CHANCE
Murphy lets fly from 25 yards with Hughes diving in and turning the ball out for a corner. Poor delivery from Murphy and it’s cleared.
Pompey pressure
A bit more territory from Pompey, but Hull dangerous on counter.
Luton 3-1 down
Hatters going down as things stand unless Hull lose here.
CHANCE
Gelhardt away from Pack in the box but Shaughnessy with a brilliant sliding box as the attacker pulls the trigger.
Potts to Lang who takes the ball under his spell in the box with a lovely touch, but McLoughlin wins the ball with a well-time tackle.
