LIVE Portsmouth v Ipswich Town: build-up, team news and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey aim to arrest their league struggles at a packed Fratton Park tonight.
But it’s a tough assignment for Danny Cowley’s men as they take on high-flying Ipswich Town as the Christmas programme continues.
It may have been a 23-game unbeaten run at PO4 which came to a close last time out in the dismal loss to MK Dons.
But some of the more telling stats are it’s now seven games without a League One win and a single success from the past 12 third-tier fixtures.
Pompey will aim to end a run of four league games without a goal and kickstart their fortunes against the fancied Tractor Boys.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the news and talking points plus team news at 6.45pm. Then it’s live commentary as Pompey aim to give their fans some much-needed festive cheer.
Pompey v Ipswich LIVE
Just had a chat with Ipswich and England legendMick Mills in the press room, who was looking at the 1967-68 Pompey team picture and reminiscing about those he knew from Pompey Youth days. Also told Pompey and Ipswich favourite Ray Crawford is at the game tonight.
What’s been said
Kieran McKenna
‘It’s about recovering bodies as best we can now during a short space of time.
‘We have had quite a lot of sickness in the camp. We had two very unwell before the Oxford game and after the game we had seven report symptoms. We had three players unable to come to the training ground yesterday.
‘We have a training session today and we’ll see how the boys are.
‘Of course we have players coming back from injuries as well, who we have to monitor very closely to see if they are going to be ready to go again.
‘It’s going to have to be a case of wait and see on who’s going to be fit and available.
‘Portsmouth are on a not-so-good run of results, they’ve had a lot of draws, but I don’t think that has any bearing to be honest.
‘It’s Portsmouth v Ipswich - a big game at this level.
‘Whenever we go away from home we look to start well, impose ourselves and take the crowd away from them.
‘We know we’ve got another big away following backing us. Hopefully we can deliver a performance and result for them.’
Danny Cowley
It was a good away performance on Monday.
We had good control, had the better of the chances and restricted them to one chance which was offside.
Ultimately we’re disappointed because we had the chances to win that game.
Ipswich have been really intelligent in their recruitment. They’ve been able to improve while weakening their opponents in the process.
They have a clear way of playing and lots of good players, so it’s no surprise they’ve had a high level of consistency.
We understand the anger at the moment, they are emotions we have inside the club as well at the moment.
For us, we need the fans with us. It’s a brilliant football club and what makes it so special is the supporters.
We’re going to need them, so anyone frustration or anger they’re feeling at the moment, if they can leave that at the gate and get right behind the group it would really help us.
Team news
Ipswich
Like Pompey, Ipswich are dealing with illness ahead of their trip to Fratton Park.
A sickness bug has swept through Kieran McKenna’s squad in recent days, with the boss having to make a late selection call as a result.
McKenna has to also weigh up whether Marcus Harness and Lee Evans are ready for more minutes, after making their injury returns in the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Oxford.
Harness has been out since injuring his knee in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Pompey in November.
Evans is two games into a return after also suffering a knee injury in October agaisnt Derby.
Predicted XI: Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess; Burns, Evans, Morsy, Davis; Chaplin, Harness; Ladapo.
Pompey
Danny Cowley will be hoping the illness impacting will ease in time to face Ipswich.
The likes of Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi and Connor Ogilvie were laid low for the Boxing Day trip to Exeter.
But Zak Swanson gave Cowley a boost by returning to the bench at St James Park, where he was introduced as a late substitute.
That gives Cowley the flexibility to return to a back four, as his side aim to improve their poor league form.
Louis Thompson is now close to a return from the broken leg which has kept him out since August.
Tom Lowery (hamstring), Joe Rafferty (stomach) and Jayden Reid (knee) were the other players missing on Boxing Day.
Predicted XI: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson; Dale, Mingi, Pack, Hume; Hackett, Bishop, Scarlett.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Pompey: 11/4
1-0 9/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 35/1.
Ipswich: Evens
1-0 6/1, 2-0 8/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1
Draw: 23/10
0-0 8/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 66/1.
Officials
Referee: Sam Allison
Assistant referees: Richard Morris and Adam Ricketts
Fourth official : Farai Hallam
Key stats (all competitions)
Ipswich
Record this season: P30 W D6 L6
League Position: 2nd
Top goalscorer: Conor Chaplin (11)
Most Assists: Leif Davis (six)
Discipline: 48 yellow cards, 0 red cards
Pompey
Record this season: P29 W13 D11 L5
League Position: 11th
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (13)
Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)
Discipline: 44 yellows cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Ipswich
W 3-0 Oxford (H) League One
L 1-0 Wycombe (A) League One
W 2-1 Peterborough (H) League One
D 1-1 Fleetwood (H) League One
W 4-0 Buxton (H) FA Cup
L 2-0 Pompey (H) Papa John’s Trophy
Pompey
D 0–0 Exeter (A) League One
L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One
W 3-0 Stevenage (H) – EFL Trophy
L 2-0 Wycombe (A) – League One
W 3-2 MK Dons (H) – FA Cup
Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)
Barnsley v Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers v Exeter, Forest Green v Burton, Morecambe v Accrington, Oxford v Charlton, Peterborough v MK Dons, Plymouth v Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday v Port Vale, Shrewsbury v Cheltenham.
The Pompey boss on tonight’s opponents.
He said: ‘For me, they’re the best team in the division,’ he told The News.
‘I’ve seen enough of this league to be able to say that.
‘They have really good players, they’ve got a clear way of playing, a clear system which is quite adaptable and they’re really well coached.
‘As a consequence, they’re in a really good position to get promoted.
‘For us, I think it’s a great game due to the run we’re on. In this tough moment it’s actually the very best game and one we’re going to attack.
‘We want to win every game, always. We’re very respectful of Ipswich as a team.
‘Their recruitment has been really aggressive but really intelligent as well.
‘Not only have they been able to improve but been able to weaken their opponents in the process. It’s no surprise they’ve been able to find that high level of consistency.
‘We will have to be at our very best to beat them.’
