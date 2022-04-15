LIVE Portsmouth v Lincoln City: One change with O'Brien in for Curtis - Marquis starts
We’re back in action at Fratton as the Easter programme begins against Lincoln City.
Danny Cowley goes up against his old club while Michael Appleton returns to Fratton Park after his stint in charge of the Blues a decade ago.
There’s subplots aplenty with former players also involved on both sides – including John Marquis attemping to shoot down his former club.
We’ll be building up kick off with all the pre-match talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.
There’ll be more chat and video before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to end the season on a high.
LIVE Pompey v Lincoln
Team news reaction video
Marquis starts for Lincoln
One change for Pompey
Ronan no go
Hearing no Ronan Curtis in the Pompey side - team will be confirmed in five minutes.
Welcome back lads!
Heroes in the house!
Great to just catch up with two old favourites in Svetoslav Todorov and Johnny Ertl. Both men at the game and being swamped by supporters .
Here’s what Cowley had to say over the fitness of Jacobs, Harness and Thompson yesterday
‘We’re doing all we can to try to help them recover.
‘We’ve still got 24 hours to kick-off and, ultimately, time will tell.
‘For us, we have out fingers crossed.
‘Like I said, we’re doing all we can because, obviously, they are three important players for us.
‘We’ll hold selection back.
It’s a huge challenge for us to play Tuesday and then Friday, particularly after playing Tuesday-Saturday the week before.
‘But this is what the league have decided.
You know, you look at other teams in the division who have played on Tuesday and don’t play until Saturday (Wigan and Rotherham).
‘So I don’t understand it, because, for me, I thought it was the EFL’s responsibility to ensure that we have a fair, balanced competition.’
Here’ some good news over the player of the season contender
Guess who’s back...
Former strikers have made an irritating habit of returning to haunt Pompey this season.