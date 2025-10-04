Live

LIVE Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Goal at Fratton!

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Pompey welcome leaders Middlesbrough to Fratton Park today as they prepare to sign off for the international break.

The Blues are looking to inflict a first league defeat on Rob Edwards’ side, as they aim to move up a congested formative Championship table.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 1.45pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Middlesbrough

15:47 BST

HT view

15:47 BST

Half time

Pompey 1 Boro 0

15:46 BST

Heads collide

Targett and Williams collide heads - not nice.

15:43 BST

Up goes the volume

Fratton End driving the noise.

15:40 BST

39

Lovely header by Bishop in an aerial challenge frees Williams. His cross is met by Yang but he elects to try to tee up Bishop with head over aiming at goal and Boro clear.

15:30 BST

CHANCE

Well wide from Morris as he angles a 20 yarder into the Fratton End.

15:25 BST

23

Yang with his second of the week! Swift’s cross is deep and Williams with a lovely first-time cross which Yang catches early and fires through Brynn!

15:23 BST

YANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

1-0!!!

15:20 BST

CHANCE

Now Chaplin fires wide from 25 yards.

15:19 BST

CHANCE

Huge chance as Pompe play some lovely stuff and Swift frees Yang on the byline. He cuts it back for Chaplin eight yards out and he sweeps his shot seemingly home, before it gets a slight deflection and rolls agonisingly the wrong side of the post!

15:16 BST

16

Positive run from Yang wins a free-kick just over half way.

15:13 BST

13

Bursik claims the cross at the second attempt.

15:13 BST

Foul conceded

Pack on Morris 25 yards out left of centre

15:10 BST

Over the top

Hackney free-kick driven well over by Jones.

15:08 BST

CHANCE

Hackney drive deflected over from the edge of the box after Chaplin loses the ball in Boro's half.

15:06 BST

CHANCE

Morris fires over from just inside the box for the visitors.

15:05 BST

5

Pompey promising attack comes to nothing and Boro counter through Sene but Poole recovers and deals with the striker.

15:01 BST

Boro get the game underway

Attacking the Fratton End

