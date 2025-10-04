LIVE Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Goal at Fratton!
The Blues are looking to inflict a first league defeat on Rob Edwards’ side, as they aim to move up a congested formative Championship table.
HT view
Half time
Pompey 1 Boro 0
Heads collide
Targett and Williams collide heads - not nice.
Up goes the volume
Fratton End driving the noise.
Lovely header by Bishop in an aerial challenge frees Williams. His cross is met by Yang but he elects to try to tee up Bishop with head over aiming at goal and Boro clear.
CHANCE
Well wide from Morris as he angles a 20 yarder into the Fratton End.
Yang with his second of the week! Swift’s cross is deep and Williams with a lovely first-time cross which Yang catches early and fires through Brynn!
YANGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG
1-0!!!
CHANCE
Now Chaplin fires wide from 25 yards.
CHANCE
Huge chance as Pompe play some lovely stuff and Swift frees Yang on the byline. He cuts it back for Chaplin eight yards out and he sweeps his shot seemingly home, before it gets a slight deflection and rolls agonisingly the wrong side of the post!
Positive run from Yang wins a free-kick just over half way.
Bursik claims the cross at the second attempt.
Foul conceded
Pack on Morris 25 yards out left of centre
Over the top
Hackney free-kick driven well over by Jones.
CHANCE
Hackney drive deflected over from the edge of the box after Chaplin loses the ball in Boro's half.
CHANCE
Morris fires over from just inside the box for the visitors.
Pompey promising attack comes to nothing and Boro counter through Sene but Poole recovers and deals with the striker.
Boro get the game underway
Attacking the Fratton End