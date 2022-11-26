News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth v MK Dons: build-up, team news and live FA Cup commentary from Fratton Park

Pompey turn their attentions to the FA Cup at Fratton Park today.

By Jordan Cross
3 hours ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 12:44pm
MK Dons provide the opposition as Danny Cowley’s men bid for a place in the third round.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more reaction and live commentary from 3pm as the Blues aim to progress in the famous, old competition.

LIVE Pompey v MK Dons

Key Events

    Show new updates
    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 14:59

    Baby love

    Ronan Curtis takes to the pitch with his son, Maddox, who was born earlier this season

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 14:56

    The players are in the tunnel at Fratton

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 14:20

    Team news reaction

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 14:18

    Pompey line-up

    Four changes from Derby and six from the Papa John’s Trophy win at Ipswich. Will be fascinating to see if it’s 3-4-3 or 4-4-2 formation for Pompey

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 14:04

    Here’s the Pompey line-up

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 13:43

    Team news incoming

    The team sheets have just gone in and the news will be dropping in just over 15 minutes. Expect a strong Pompey line-up

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 12:39

    The January window is on the horizon - here’s some of the talking points

    Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 12:36

    Good afternoon from Fratton

