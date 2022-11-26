LIVE Portsmouth v MK Dons: build-up, team news and live FA Cup commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey turn their attentions to the FA Cup at Fratton Park today.
MK Dons provide the opposition as Danny Cowley’s men bid for a place in the third round.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction and live commentary from 3pm as the Blues aim to progress in the famous, old competition.
Baby love
Ronan Curtis takes to the pitch with his son, Maddox, who was born earlier this season
The players are in the tunnel at Fratton
Team news reaction
Pompey line-up
Four changes from Derby and six from the Papa John’s Trophy win at Ipswich. Will be fascinating to see if it’s 3-4-3 or 4-4-2 formation for Pompey
Here’s the Pompey line-up
Team news incoming
The team sheets have just gone in and the news will be dropping in just over 15 minutes. Expect a strong Pompey line-up
The January window is on the horizon - here’s some of the talking points
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up
Here’s your matchday stats pack
Good afternoon from Fratton
