LIVE: Portsmouth v Oxford United - build-up, team news, video and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey continue their busy schedule with the visit of Oxford United to Fratton Park tonight.
The U’s clash marks the second of a quickfire triple header of home fixtures at PO4 for Danny Cowley’s side.
Memories of last month’s 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium will be fresh in the mind, with controversy both on and off the pitch.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick-off tonight with plenty of discussion over the big talking point and the 6.45pm team news dissected.
There will be video before we bring live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues look to continue their recent unbeaten run.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
LIVE: Pompey v Oxford United
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 15:33
And it sparked a police investigation - here’s the latest on that
Police update on investigation into controversial Pompey and Oxford match which left man requiring hospital treatment
Thames Valley Police have given an update on their investigation into Pompey’s controversial encounter with Oxford United.
It was a bit lively last time around...
'We'll use it to fuel us': Pompey boss on Oxford rivalry after last controversial meeting sparked police investigation
Danny Cowley has dismissed suggestions of bad blood with Oxford United ahead of their Fratton Park rematch.
Here’s what Danny Cowley said in his pre-match presser
Every word Danny Cowley said in the build-up to tonight's game against Oxford at Fratton Park
Pompey have had a worrying injury record this term and in his latest chat with The News, Danny Cowley revealed there could be some fresh blows to his already diminished squad.
Here’s your matchday stats pack
Pompey v Oxford United: team news, predicted line-ups, what's been said in build-up, referee, form guide and key stats
Pompey take on Oxford United tonight looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games in League One.
Good evening from Fratton under the lights!
The U’s clash marks the second of a quickfire triple header of home fixtures at PO4 for Danny Cowley’s side.
Memories of last month’s 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium will be fresh in the mind, with controversy both on and off the pitch.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick-off tonight with plenty of discussion over the big talking point and the 6.45pm team news dissected.
There will be video before we bring live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues look to continue their recent unbeaten run.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.