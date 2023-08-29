LIVE Portsmouth v Peterborough: build-up, team news and live Carabao Cup commentary from Fratton Park

Zak Swanson has been challenged to capitalise on Joe Rafferty’s misfortune.

The Blues have decided against appealing the right-back’s controversial red card against Stevenage on grounds of not having enough evidence to succeed.

It means Rafferty will miss Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Peterborough and two League One fixtures.

That finally opens the door for Swanson, whose last league outing was in January, through a combination of injury and his rival’s form.

His two starts this season yielded a goal at Forest Green in the competition’s previous round – and an assist in last week’s EFL Trophy encounter with Fulham Under-21s.

Now the ex-Arsenal youngster has the chance for a longer run in Mousinho’s side.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Football is a game which changes in milliseconds, which Zak saw on Saturday.

‘The entire complexion of what the next few matches may look like have completely changed in a moment because of the sending off.

‘That’s where footballers have to be very, very professional and make sure they step in as – and when – they are needed.

‘Whenever I have spoken to Zak about why he’s not in the team, I have explained it’s much more a reflection of how well Joe Rafferty has done rather than Zak Swanson. Now it’s an opportunity for somebody else to come in.

‘He has been in the last couple of squads because he’s done so well and it was the right thing to do to bring him on against Stevenage. I thought he was good, he looked bright, did a couple of give and goes in the final third, and looked to create.

‘Zak has done everything he possibly can to push himself into the reckoning and now he has as many first-team games as long as he does well. If he’s selected against Peterborough and does well, then it’s a no-brainer to continue with him.

‘We want players who are playing well to stay in the side. If he does well enough to keep his shirt, which I’m sure he will, it would be great, I want that competition.

‘I want Joe to come back and Zak to have played all three games at a very, very high level, giving us a real headache in terms of team selection.’

Rafferty was shown a red card in the 56th minute in the goalless draw at Stevenage following a clash with Jake Forster-Caskey.

He will now miss Tuesday night, Saturday’s league encounter with Peterborough, and the trip to Derby (September 16).

Mousinho added: ‘We had a look through the footage and, in order for you to think about an appeal, you need to find some footage which shows there has been an error made by the referee.

‘The only footage we have is from the far side, where the gantry is, which is the footage everyone is seeing.

‘There is nothing conclusive in there which will be able to overturn the red card. I’ll be very, very surprised if Stevenage tried as well because of the lack of evidence.