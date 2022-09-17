LIVE Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle: Build-up, team news and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.
And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.
Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Plymouth
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:42
Andy Cullen’s programme notes
Pompey’s programme cover
Here’s the details on the club record Pompey can equal today
Portsmouth stand on the brink of record-equalling history as Plymouth Argyle arrive in clash of high-fliers
Pompey stand on the brink of equalling a club record against Plymouth.
A message from Danny Cowley
Pompey boss' stark warning to promotion rivals ahead of crucial run of games
Danny Cowley has warned Pompey’s promotion rivals: we’re still searching for our optimal level.
It’s a sellout!
Portsmouth fans sell out ticket allocation for top-of-the-table clash at Ipswich's Portman Road
Pompey have sold out their ticket allocation for their trip to Ipswich next month.
Here’s you matchday stats pack
Good afternoon from Fratton Park!
Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.
And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.
Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.
Danny Cowley’s programme notes