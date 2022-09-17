News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle: Build-up, team news and live commentary from Fratton Park

Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:34 pm
Plymouth arrive at Fratton Park today.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.

And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.

Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey v Plymouth

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:42

Show new updates
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:41

Andy Cullen’s programme notes

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:35

Pompey’s programme cover

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:26

Here’s the details on the club record Pompey can equal today

Portsmouth stand on the brink of record-equalling history as Plymouth Argyle arrive in clash of high-fliers

Pompey stand on the brink of equalling a club record against Plymouth.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:20

A message from Danny Cowley

Pompey boss' stark warning to promotion rivals ahead of crucial run of games

Danny Cowley has warned Pompey’s promotion rivals: we’re still searching for our optimal level.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:19

It’s a sellout!

Portsmouth fans sell out ticket allocation for top-of-the-table clash at Ipswich's Portman Road

Pompey have sold out their ticket allocation for their trip to Ipswich next month.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:17

Here’s you matchday stats pack

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:15

Good afternoon from Fratton Park!

Friday, 16 September, 2022, 13:50

Danny Cowley’s programme notes

