News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

LIVE Portsmouth v Port Vale: Bishop's quick-fire double has Blues in control

Pompey go again as they aim to continue their impressive start to the League One campaign this afternoon.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Port Vale provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s side aim to make it 23 league games unbeaten at Fratton Park.

The Blues have injuries and suspensions to contend with, however, with the squad likely to be stretched to the limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of another home victory.

LIVE Pompey v Port Vale

Show new updates
16:30 BST

APOLOGIES

A limited service at present because of the club’s wifi not working properly.

16:26 BST

OFF THE LINE

Garrity off the line from Raggett’s header after Rafferty’s corner

16:24 BST

63

Arblaster and Saydee tangle, the Pompey man gets a stray boot and Fratton is furious. Really hard to garner intent but there’s no card.

16:21 BST

58

The ref spots a handball from Kamara’s shot and Bishop dispatches with aplomb from 12 yards!

16:20 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

16:20 BST

PENALTY POMPEY

16:15 BST

53

Not deserved but Pompey have the lead as Sparkes’ cross is met by Rafferty who angles a shot at goal which is diverted home by Bishop!

16:14 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

16:13 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

16:12 BST

51

Kamara’s cross into the arms of Ripley

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BluesPort ValePompeyLeague OneFratton ParkJohn Mousinho