LIVE Portsmouth v Port Vale: Bishop's quick-fire double has Blues in control
Port Vale provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s side aim to make it 23 league games unbeaten at Fratton Park.
The Blues have injuries and suspensions to contend with, however, with the squad likely to be stretched to the limit.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of another home victory.
APOLOGIES
A limited service at present because of the club’s wifi not working properly.
OFF THE LINE
Garrity off the line from Raggett’s header after Rafferty’s corner
Arblaster and Saydee tangle, the Pompey man gets a stray boot and Fratton is furious. Really hard to garner intent but there’s no card.
The ref spots a handball from Kamara’s shot and Bishop dispatches with aplomb from 12 yards!
PENALTY POMPEY
Not deserved but Pompey have the lead as Sparkes’ cross is met by Rafferty who angles a shot at goal which is diverted home by Bishop!
Kamara’s cross into the arms of Ripley