LIVE Portsmouth v Port Vale: Bishop's quick-fire double has Blues in control

Port Vale provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s side aim to make it 23 league games unbeaten at Fratton Park.

The Blues have injuries and suspensions to contend with, however, with the squad likely to be stretched to the limit.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

