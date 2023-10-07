LIVE Portsmouth v Port Vale: Three changes for Blues - and Yengi on bench

John Mousinho has welcomed his invigorated striker options as Pompey prepare for the next stage of their promotion battle.

The Blues boss believes his front men are ‘raring to go’ and ‘firing’ as he looks forward to having a number of front line considerations.

Mousinsho’s side go into this weekend’s meeting with Port Vale with a swathe of injury and suspension issues to contend with.

The broader picture is now looking a lot more positive in the striker department with Christian Saydee fit after a hamstring issue, and Kusini Yengi available for selection after nearly eight weeks out with an ankle injury. That’s a world away from three weeks ago when Pompey almost went into the Derby trip with no available strikers.

Mousinho said: ‘It really feels like that (Pompey are getting new striker signings).

‘We’ve gone from a situation at Derby a few of weeks ago, although we never said anything at the time, where we weren’t sure if we’d have a striker for the game.

‘Colby had missed a whole week’s training (through illness), it sounds dramatic but that was actually the case.

‘It looked like we’d not have a centre-forward, but Colby has seen it through without missing a single minute. Then we got Christian back, so it was nice to have some support.