LIVE Portsmouth v Qatar SC - team news, video and updates from the Pinatar Arena in Spain

Danny Cowley’s men have been through a gruelling week-long training camp in the Murcia region of south east Spain.
Now they have their third pre-season test following warm-up games against Hawks and Gosport.
Qatar SC provide the opposition at the Pinatar Arena with temperatures expected to soar to 35 degrees celsius for the 4pm kick-off (local time).
We will be building up to kick off with all the team news, talking points and video from the training complex.
Then it’s kick-by-kick coverage when the actions get
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 14:03
So that, to us, looks like a 4-3-3 with Ronan Curtis leading the line with Jacobs and Harness advanced, behind him. That would leave Tunnicliffe, Pack and Morrell as the midfield trio with a back four of Swanson, Robertson, Raggett and Ogilvie.
Team news - here’s the Pompey line-up.
Here’s the Pomoey squad for today’s game: Bass, Swanson, Robertson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Morrell, Jacobs, Harness, Curtis.
Subs: Steward, Mnoga, Freeman, Vincent, Thompson, Jewitt-White, Mingi, Bridgman, Reid,Triallist.
In place at the Pinatar
Pompey's ongoing striker crisis has deepened following a training ground injury.
The News has this week been granted access to Pompey's pre-season training camp in Murcia this week – here's the inside track on some leftfield and quirky events which would have otherwise gone unreported...
We sat down with Danny Cowley for an hour this week at the club's hotel to answer your questions - here's what he had to say.
Pompey boss Danny Cowley took an hour out of his busy training camp schedule in Spain today to answer Portsmouth News readers' transfer-related questions with the season just over three weeks away.
Welcome to matchday in Spain!
Good afternoon and welcome from very sunny Spain! The temperatures are soaring here in the Murcia region at San Pedro del Pinatar with the mercury set to soar to 35 deg celsius for kick-off!