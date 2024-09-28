LIVE Portsmouth v Sheffield United: Play restarts after medical incident in Fratton End
But it’s yet another tough assignment which lies in wait, as unbeaten Sheffield United arrive at PO4 after their relegation from the Premier League this season.
There’s players hopefully returning from injury, which gives John Mousinho plenty to consider in terms of team selection.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the big talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary as the dream unfolds from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Sheffield United
Hamer hits the free-kick well over.
Blair with a tactical foul to take a yellow
Pompey corner as Chimes ring out.
Lane off to a warm ovation for Blair.
Pompey under the cosh now and Fratton faithful respond by lifting the noise.
CHANCE
Norris saves well with his feet to deny Campbell.
Murphy cross deflected into the arms of Cooper.
Campbell on for Moore with Blair being readied by Pompey.
Pack well over with the free-kick.
FOUL
Souttar takes down O’Mahony 25 yards out
Swanson sees of the threat of Hamer and it’s a goal-kick
Here comes the noise again
Chants of 'blue army' all around Fratton
CHANCE
Ball drops to Seriki in the box and Norris reacts well to tipped his drive over.
Change
Seriki on for Gilchrist
Pack heads Lane’s header wide
Lane in the box and wins a corner.
Play restarts
Treatment appears to be ongoing.
Medical staff going to a supporter in the Fratton End.
Treatment ongoing
