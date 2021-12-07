LIVE: Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday - Opinion, match stats and live updates
Pompey take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening looking to bounce back from FA Cup disappointment on Saturday.
Defeat to Harrogate just three days ago ended the Blues’ nine-game unbeaten run.
But they could extend their faultless recent league form to five consecutive victories by sweeping aside Darren Moore’s side at Fratton Park tonight.
It’s unlikely to be a straight forward task for Danny Cowley’s chosen XI, however, with the Owls one place above the hosts in the League One table coinciding with the south coast side’s injury misery.
There’s also a place in the top-six up for grabs for the victors this evening with MK Dons playing tomorrow – adding a small incentive to both sides.
Follow the action with us here for live updates, opinion, match stats and more!
Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 20:15
- Pitch inspection to take place at 6.30pm as Storm Barra hits south coast
- Game will be be Sheff Wed’s first trip back to Fratton Park since April 2003
- Morrell and Hirst returned to training on Monday after sickness bug
- Thompson definitely out with hip injury
Pompey are very nearly made pay for their missed chances as Shodipo swerves the ball just over the bar from the edge of the box
HIRST. SHOULD. SCORE. The forward breaks clear of the defence and is one-on-one with Peacock-Farrell before his powerful effort lacks in direction as the ‘keeper saves with his feet. Pompey may rue these missed chances.
Brilliant from Hirst and Curtis as the former perfectly flicks the ball behind before the latter harries Shodipo into giving the Blues a corner.
Jack Hunt peels off his marker and collects the ball before driving into the box where he is stopped in his tracks by Reeco Hackett who does well to win a goal-kick.
Hirst does well to turn his marker to drive towards goal before his pass into Harness is intercepted and cleared. Hirst is causing the Owls all sorts of problems so far - he’s been excellent.
Praise for Hirst
Pompey have most certainly started the better of the two
Curtis chance missed
Shouts for a penalty are denied by referee Sam Purkiss as Hirst goes down under a challenge. Correct decision.
Great chances squandered by Ronan Curtis as Hirst breaks down the line and expertly pulls the ball back into his path before the Republic of Ireland international blazes over the bar from inside the box. Should have done better.