LIVE: Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday - Opinion, match stats and live updates

Defeat to Harrogate just three days ago ended the Blues’ nine-game unbeaten run.

But they could extend their faultless recent league form to five consecutive victories by sweeping aside Darren Moore’s side at Fratton Park tonight.

It’s unlikely to be a straight forward task for Danny Cowley’s chosen XI, however, with the Owls one place above the hosts in the League One table coinciding with the south coast side’s injury misery.

There’s also a place in the top-six up for grabs for the victors this evening with MK Dons playing tomorrow – adding a small incentive to both sides.

Follow the action with us here for live updates, opinion, match stats and more!