LIVE Portsmouth v Sunderland: Build-up, team news, video and live commentary a League One leaders come to Fratton Park
It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.
It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.
Pompey renew acquaintances with the Black Cats with the rivalry between the clubs prominent across the past three seasons in League One.
Danny Cowley’s side will be looking to arrest a run of seven League One fixtures without victory – their worst run for two and a half years.
To do that they need to stop an opponent in ominous form with nine wins and a draw from their 11 fixtures this season.We will be building up to kick off from Fratton Park assessing the talking points before the team news arrives at 2pm.Then it’s more build-up before live commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to deliver a performance to encourage their fans.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
LIVE Portsmouth v Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 12:45
- Team news at 2pm
Today is a time for cool heads...
'It's high stakes here' - Portsmouth boss' warning ahead of Sunderland after players' conduct in insipid Burton Albion showing
Danny Cowley has demanded cool heads from his players in the face of adversity.
Changes in personnel and formation?
Portsmouth boss reveals thinking over shaking up starting XI and ditching back three for Sunderland challenge
Danny Cowley revealed he’s mulling over formation and personnel changes for Sunderland.
Here’s the matchday stats pack
Portsmouth v Sunderland: team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey host Sunderland at Fratton Park today in a hugely-anticipated game which will test the credentials of both sides.
