LIVE Portsmouth v Sutton United: Papa John's Trophy build-up, team news, video and live commentary from Fratton Park
Welcome to Fratton Park for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Sutton United.
Danny Cowley’s men go in search of their first win in this season’s compeition against the Londoners (7.45pm).
The clash with Matt Gray’s side will be the first time Pompey have met the Us in competitive action.
The game will give the Blues a chance to pick up back-to-back wins, after their 4-0 thrashing of League One leaders Sunderland before the international break.
And it will also present Cowley with the opportunity to shuffle his pack and give some much-needed minutes to fringe players and perhaps a youngster or two.
We will be building up to kick-off with the team news at 6.45pm with reaction, talking points and video from PO4.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as we bring you the action and then reaction from portsmouth.co.uk after the game.
LIVE Portsmouth v Sutton United
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 19:20
- Team news at 6.45pm
- Pompey looking for first win of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy competition
Team news reaction
Eight changes for Pompey - and three Academy youngsters on the bench
Danny Cowley’s programme notes
Every glimpse so far has been full of promise...
Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson provides fitness update ahead of EFL Trophy clash
Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson believes he’s ready to match the demanding schedule of League One football after putting his injury worries behind him.
Can he get on the scoresheet in a competitive game?
He’s prolific in friendlies but we’re still waiting for a competitive goal for Gassan Ahadme...
'His attitude to work is exceptional': Why Pompey boss is set to throw first-team lifeline to Ahadme after absence
Gassan Ahadme is set for his long-awaited Pompey first-team comeback.
The sports desk deserves a pint if they nail the line-up tonight!
Pompey v Sutton: Predicted Blues starting XI with Cowley set to distance himself again from Jackett's Trophy approach
With one eye on Saturday’s trip to Rotherham, Danny Cowley is expected to make wholesale changes to the side that thumped Sunderland 4-0 in the league 10 days ago as Sutton United arrive at Fratton Park in the Papa John’s Trophy.
