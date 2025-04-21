LIVE: Portsmouth v Watford: Goal at Fratton!
Victory over Watford and John Mousinho’s men will complete their mission of remaining in the second tier this season.
There are various permutations where a draw and even defeat can keep the Blues up, but three points will see the job done without a doubt.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway at 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Watford
HT view
Pompey 1 Watford 0
Ritchie attacks
Skipper down the right and cuts the ball across the box but no blue shirt getting on to the ball.
Stoppage time
Three minutes
Yellow
Aouchiche booked for kicking the ball away.
Pompey fuming
Doumbia writhing around after tangling with Poole who brings the ball forward. Ref stops the game to the anger of Mousinho and the home crowd.
CHANCE
What a save Schmid at full length to touch as superb 30-yard drive on to the bar. Excellent stuff from the Austrian.
Watford spell
Spell of possession for the visitors. Best period for them but ends with a wayward Andrews drive from 25 yards.
It's the breakthrough!
Murphy with the cross-shot which Selvik palms on to Bishop’s head. The keeper then keeps out it out from a yard but pushes it on to the Magic Man’s head again and he nods in on the floor. Messy and poor from the keeper - but frankly who cares!
BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
1-0!!!!
CHANCE
Bishop tees up Murphy who scuffs a 20 yarder wide.
CHANCE
Pompey pressing but caught napping on the counter as the ball is worked to Dele-Bashiru, who thankfully fires at Schmid when given time and space in the box.
Keeper punches
Selvik elects to punch clear Murphy’s ball in.
Williams attacks
Another ball into the box but also slightly overhit.
Another cross
Murphy delivers again but Selvik gathers again.
Lively Murphy
Murphy down the left flank but Selvik gathers the cross.
Pompey pressure
Bright start from the Blues who are moving the ball around confidently.
CHANCE
Ball drops to Ritchie in the box but Selvik beats away his 10-yard drive and tips over the follow-up header.
