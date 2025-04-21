Live

LIVE: Portsmouth v Watford: Goal at Fratton!

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Today is the day Pompey can secure their place in the Championship.

Victory over Watford and John Mousinho’s men will complete their mission of remaining in the second tier this season.

There are various permutations where a draw and even defeat can keep the Blues up, but three points will see the job done without a doubt.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway at 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Watford

15:50 BST

HT view

15:49 BST

HT

Pompey 1 Watford 0

15:48 BST

Ritchie attacks

Skipper down the right and cuts the ball across the box but no blue shirt getting on to the ball.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes

15:44 BST

Yellow

Aouchiche booked for kicking the ball away.

15:41 BST

Pompey fuming

Doumbia writhing around after tangling with Poole who brings the ball forward. Ref stops the game to the anger of Mousinho and the home crowd.

15:39 BST

CHANCE

What a save Schmid at full length to touch as superb 30-yard drive on to the bar. Excellent stuff from the Austrian.

15:36 BST

Watford spell

Spell of possession for the visitors. Best period for them but ends with a wayward Andrews drive from 25 yards.

15:28 BST

It's the breakthrough!

Murphy with the cross-shot which Selvik palms on to Bishop’s head. The keeper then keeps out it out from a yard but pushes it on to the Magic Man’s head again and he nods in on the floor. Messy and poor from the keeper - but frankly who cares!

15:26 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

1-0!!!!

15:21 BST

CHANCE

Bishop tees up Murphy who scuffs a 20 yarder wide.

15:20 BST

CHANCE

Pompey pressing but caught napping on the counter as the ball is worked to Dele-Bashiru, who thankfully fires at Schmid when given time and space in the box.

15:19 BST

Keeper punches

Selvik elects to punch clear Murphy’s ball in.

15:18 BST

Williams attacks

Another ball into the box but also slightly overhit.

15:17 BST

Another cross

Murphy delivers again but Selvik gathers again.

15:13 BST

Lively Murphy

Murphy down the left flank but Selvik gathers the cross.

15:10 BST

Pompey pressure

Bright start from the Blues who are moving the ball around confidently.

15:05 BST

CHANCE

Ball drops to Ritchie in the box but Selvik beats away his 10-yard drive and tips over the follow-up header.

