LIVE Portsmouth v Watford: Two goals in 11 second-half minutes at Fratton

Watford provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s men aim to avoid making it three Championship reverses on the spin at PO4.
Blair’s determination wins a free-kick on the byline. Swift’s ball in punched clear by Selvik.
Corner behind for a goal-kick - Segecic and Blair incoming.
Pompey respond as Swift’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.
Dreadful
Pompey have completely crumbled in 11 second half minutes. Petris gets the touch ahead of Dozzell and Sissoko's cross is turned in by Vata from close range.
CHANCE
Bishop heads Pack’s cross not too far over - and the Fratton noise goes up.
Attendance
19,646 (1,243 away fans)
Williams on the charge again but he’s levered off the ball by Ngakia.
Poor from Swift
Swift gifts possession to Vata who has acres to gallop into down the left. He crosses and Louza applies the close-range finish.
Goal Watford
26 seconds after restart
Players back out
Watford changes - Mendy and Ngakia for Wiley and Kyprianou.
HT view
Half-time
Pompey 1 Watford 0
Stoppage time
Two minutes
Tricky feet from Chaplin wins a foul off Vata. Swift delivers and Bishop heads over.
CHANCE
Minhyeok with his tail up and fires just wide from 25 yards
CHANCE
Ogilvie crosses and it falls invitingly to Dozzell, but he takes a touch and the ball squeezes beyond the far post.
Irankunda comes off, punches the bench, throws a bottle of water and storms off down the tunnel!
CHANCE
Irankunda angles a shot wide from 20 yards.