LIVE Portsmouth v Watford: Two goals in 11 second-half minutes at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 21:03 BST
Pompey return to Fratton Park for their first mid-week league action under the lights tonight.

Watford provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s men aim to avoid making it three Championship reverses on the spin at PO4.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.30pm.

Then it’s more chat and video until we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.

21:12 BST

68

Blair’s determination wins a free-kick on the byline. Swift’s ball in punched clear by Selvik.

21:05 BST

61

Corner behind for a goal-kick - Segecic and Blair incoming.

21:05 BST

61

Pompey respond as Swift’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.

21:02 BST

Dreadful

Pompey have completely crumbled in 11 second half minutes. Petris gets the touch ahead of Dozzell and Sissoko's cross is turned in by Vata from close range.

20:57 BST

CHANCE

Bishop heads Pack’s cross not too far over - and the Fratton noise goes up.

20:56 BST

Attendance

19,646 (1,243 away fans)

20:56 BST

51

Williams on the charge again but he’s levered off the ball by Ngakia.

20:52 BST

Poor from Swift

Swift gifts possession to Vata who has acres to gallop into down the left. He crosses and Louza applies the close-range finish.

20:50 BST

Goal Watford

26 seconds after restart

20:48 BSTUpdated 20:49 BST

Players back out

Watford changes - Mendy and Ngakia for Wiley and Kyprianou.

20:39 BST

HT view

20:32 BST

Half-time

Pompey 1 Watford 0

20:30 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes

20:27 BST

42

Tricky feet from Chaplin wins a foul off Vata. Swift delivers and Bishop heads over.

20:25 BST

CHANCE

Minhyeok with his tail up and fires just wide from 25 yards

20:23 BST

CHANCE

Ogilvie crosses and it falls invitingly to Dozzell, but he takes a touch and the ball squeezes beyond the far post.

20:21 BST

35

Irankunda comes off, punches the bench, throws a bottle of water and storms off down the tunnel!

20:19 BST

CHANCE

Irankunda angles a shot wide from 20 yards.

