LIVE Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic: Blues out to spoil Latics promotion party on final Fratton clash

The Blues welcome Wigan to PO4 as Danny Cowley’s men look to spoil their opponent’s promotion party.
Leam Richardson’s men need a single point to be assured of a place in the Championship, from their final two games.
The former Blues No2 took homegrown favourite Jack Whatmough to the DW Stadium last summer, along with skipper Tom Naylor.
Both men are set to be involved tonight as we sign off under the lights at home, before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick off with all the big talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 6.45pm.
There will be reaction to that and video before we then bring you live commentary as the action unfolds at 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey v Wigan
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 18:55
Team news vid reaction
Wigan also unchanged
Pompey unchanged from Saturday
Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst. Subs: Webber, Romeo, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Mingi, O’Brien, Walker.
Wigan in the building
Leam Richardson just lead in his Wigan players. Shook hands but looked a little tense - to be expected! Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor looked more relaxed following him in.
Lovely night for football
Sun just coming down over Fratton as the temperature drops into the evening. Perfect night for football and the pitch in superb condition.
This is how we think Pompey will line up tonight
Pompey predicted line-up: One change for Fratton finale against Wigan with ex-Sunderland returning to starting XI
Pompey return to Fratton Park for the final time this season as they take on promotion-chasing Wigan tonight.
And these two!
Danny Cowley’s Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor admission as former Portsmouth duo prepare to make Fratton Park return
Danny Cowley has admitted Wigan have definitely profited from Pompey’s loss as the Blues prepare to welcome back two former Fratton favourites.
Welcome back to Leam Richardson...
What Wigan boss had to say about former employers Pompey as he plans another Fratton Park promotion party
Leam Richardson confessed Pompey will always be ‘special’ to him – but admitted he’ll be going all out to silence the Fratton faith as he targets a promotion party on his former stomping ground.
For the last time this season, welcome to Fratton Park!
