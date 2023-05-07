LIVE: Portsmouth v Wycombe: build-up and live commentary from Fratton Park on final day

The latest fitness and injury updates from both Portsmouth and Wycombe ahead of their final League One match.

Just one match remains in the 2022/23 League One season and Portsmouth now have their full attention on finishing off with a bang. It’s been a hit and miss campaign overall for Pompey, who have won 17 matches, drawn 18 and lost 10 so far.

A lunchtime clash against Wycombe awaits Portsmouth fans on Sunday — their closest rivals in the table. They will be hoping to bank all three points as the two sides tussle to finish in eighth place.

There are no new injuries to report for Wycombe, but John Mousinho has provided an update on his team ahead of the final clash of the season, including the latest on injuries and fitness. Here is everything the Portsmouth boss told The News in a recent interview.

“A real positive” for the team is the return of Tom Lowery who Mousinho has confirmed is now “back in full training” after recovering from a knock. Denver Hume has also returned to training and is in contention to feature against Wycombe on Sunday.

Mousinho confirmed that Jay Mingi has enjoyed “a full week of training” but did not give a definitive answer on whether he will be considered for the final match. Zak Swanson is also back on the training field but this weekend’s clash is said to be a “step too far” for him as he returns off the back of a groin injury.

Portsmouth will be without Ronan Curtis and Jayden Reid, who are both sidelined with knee injuries. For Wycombe, Jack Grimmer will not feature at Fratton Park after suffering a concussion against Lincoln City last month.