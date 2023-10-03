News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

LIVE Portsmouth v Wycombe: Team news and Marlon Pack injury update from Fratton

Pompey aim to march on in League One tonight as they return to Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 19:04 BST

Wycombe provide the opposition, as the in-form Chairboys arrive on a decent run of form.

Matt Bloomfield’s side have won four of their past five outings in the league, with one loss in seven in League One.

John Mousinho’s side are out to cement their place at the top the table, however, and extend their unbeaten run in the league to 22 games.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points, team news and video from Fratton.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

Pompey v Wycombe

1. PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of the action during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Portsmouth and Birmingham City at Fratton Park on August 06, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Pompey v Wycombe Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Related topics:WycombeLeague OneFratton ParkJohn Mousinho