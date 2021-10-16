LIVE: Rotherham United 4 Portsmouth 1 - Second-half collapse as Millers score three in eight minutes to rip Blues to shreds
Pompey return to League One action today looking to build on their excellent 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out.
It’s a testing trip to Rotherham United which awaits Danny Cowley’s side, with their hosts in powerful form.
The Millers are unbeaten in their past six outings and find themselves among the League One pacesetters.
Pompey will have to shackle former striker Michael Smith if they are to be successful, too.
Smith may have endured a tough time at Fratton Park, but is attracting Championship interest after firing in eight goals already this term.
Sean Raggett will be detailed to keep Smith quiet as he goes up against his former club.
We’re building up to the clash with all the talking points discussed ahead of team news coming in at 2pm.
We’ll bring reaction to that along with video as the players warm-up.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Cowley’s men look to deliver another positive result against Paul Warne’s side.
LIVE Rotherham 4 Portsmouth 1
- One change - Ogilvie in for suspended Curtis
- Smith opens scoring (29min)
- Harness levels (49min
- Smith make it 2-1 (55min)
- Wood 3-1 (60min)
- Wiles 4-1 (63min)
Smith gets a standing ovation as he’s replaced by Kayode
Romeo booked for a foul
Attendance: 9,684
Ironic ole football cheers from the away end now after chants of ‘this is embarrassing’.
Thompson on for Williams
Hackett on for Tunnicliffe
Marquis off for Hirst who get a stack of boos against his old side.
Grigg off for Ladapo
Miller’s free-kick is deflected for a corner.