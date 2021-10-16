LIVE: Rotherham United v Portsmouth - build-up, team news, video and live commentary from New York Stadium
Pompey return to League One action today looking to build on their excellent 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out.
It’s a testing trip to Rotherham United which awaits Danny Cowley’s side, with their hosts in powerful form.
The Millers are unbeaten in their past six outings and find themselves among the League One pacesetters.
Pompey will have to shackle former striker Michael Smith if they are to be successful, too.
Smith may have endured a tough time at Fratton Park, but is attracting Championship interest after firing in eight goals already this term.
Sean Raggett will be detailed to keep Smith quiet as he goes up against his former club.
We’re building up to the clash with all the talking points discussed ahead of team news coming in at 2pm.
We’ll bring reaction to that along with video as the players warm-up.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Cowley’s men look to deliver another positive result against Paul Warne’s side.
LIVE Rotherham v Portsmouth
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:03
- Team news at 2pm
Here’s the Rotherham line-up
Confirmation of the Pompey squad
One change at Rotherham
One change for Pompey as Connor Ogilvie comes in for the suspended Ronan Curtis. Looks like a 3-1-4-2 to me with Williams sitting behind Tunnicliffe and Morrelll. There is a chance Tunnicliffe could play as 10, however.
Pompey: Bazunu: Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie; Romeo, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Brown; Harness, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Thompson, Azeez, Jacobs, Hackett, Ahadme, Hirst.
Bass in your face!
Sat in the press room next to the away dressing room and the bass is loud! Someone clearly brought their Sonos speaker!
Robbo in the crowd
Clark Robertson has made the trip north to the New York Stadium today and word is he’ll watch the game in with the Pompey fans.
Pompey have to stop this man today
Surprised he's not in Championship: Ex-Rotherham man on halting Pompey flop & ex-Barnsley, Charlton and Swindon forward
Pompey have been warned they have to guard against being terrorised by a Fratton flop at Rotherham.
Plenty of selection talking points today - here’s the main issues discussed
Key decisions Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will need to make as Blues prepare for Rotherham
Danny Cowley will have to make a number of key decisions for Pompey’s clash with Rotherham on Saturday.
Here’s today’s stats pack
Rotherham v Pompey: team news, predicted XIs, key stats, referee, form guides - plus today's other League One fixtures
Pompey head to Rotherham today looking to build on their 4-0 thumping of Sunderland last time out in League One.
Welcome to the New York Stadium
Pompey return to League One action today looking to build on their excellent 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out.
It’s a testing trip to Rotherham United which awaits Danny Cowley’s side, with their hosts in powerful form.
The Millers are unbeaten in their past six outings and find themselves among the League One pacesetters.
Pompey will have to shackle former striker Michael Smith if they are to be successful, too.
Smith may have endured a tough time at Fratton Park, but is attracting Championship interest after firing in eight goals already this term.
Sean Raggett will be detailed to keep Smith quiet as he goes up against his former club.
We’re building up to the clash with all the talking points discussed ahead of team news coming in at 2pm.
We’ll bring reaction to that along with video as the players warm-up.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Cowley’s men look to deliver another positive result against Paul Warne’s side.