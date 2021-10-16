LIVE: Rotherham United v Portsmouth - build-up, team news, video and live commentary from New York Stadium

Pompey return to League One action today looking to build on their excellent 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out.

It’s a testing trip to Rotherham United which awaits Danny Cowley’s side, with their hosts in powerful form.

The Millers are unbeaten in their past six outings and find themselves among the League One pacesetters.

Pompey will have to shackle former striker Michael Smith if they are to be successful, too.

Smith may have endured a tough time at Fratton Park, but is attracting Championship interest after firing in eight goals already this term.

Sean Raggett will be detailed to keep Smith quiet as he goes up against his former club.

We’re building up to the clash with all the talking points discussed ahead of team news coming in at 2pm.

We’ll bring reaction to that along with video as the players warm-up.