LIVE Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth: Build-up, team news and live commentary from Hillsborough

Pompey face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Danny Cowley’s men look to continue their strong end to the season at Hillsborough against Darren Moore’s play-off chasers.

The Owls have shown impressive home form this season and looking to build on that success by securing a top-six finish.

There will be a sellout crowd at Hillsborough for the occasion, with Pompey taking 3,000 fans to Yorkshire.

We’ll be building up to the 12.30pm kick off with all the talking points, team news and video.