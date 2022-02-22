LIVE: Shrewsbury v Portsmouth: updates, build-up, opinion, stats and more!
Pompey return to action after 10 days away as they travel to Shrewsbury this evening.
And Danny Cowley’s side will be aiming to leave the controversy from their postponed clash with Crewe behind, as they look to record their third consecutive league victory.
There was an air of bewilderment as the referee deemed the pitch at Gresty Road unplayable an hour before kick-off on Sunday – which now leaves the Blues with a decimated fixture list.
But full focus will now be on trying to record the double over, former boss, Steve Cotterill’s side.
Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.
Should be 1-0 to Pompey. Elliott Bennett carelessly plays the ball across goal before Curtis snatches it but drills hit shot wide. How’s he not scored?
The referee has a word with Hume and Josh Vela after the pair get in a spot of handbags after a tussle for the ball. No cards shown.
Curtis swings the ball deep into the box towards Raggett - who can’t make a meaningful connection. Goal kick.
Thompson reads Davis’ pass excellently to intercept the ball before he is brought down as he started to drive at goal. Impressive midfield play by the ex-Norwich man.
The first rendition of ‘Danny Cowley’s blue army’ is heard from the away fans who have travelled in impressive numbers tonight
Robertson is wasteful in possession as his pass in the final third is intercepted. Pompey let off the hook as Davis hooks the ball out of play
We’re underway at Montgomery Waters Meadow...
Warmups underway
Past meetings
2021-22: Pompey 1-0 Shrewsbury
2020-21: Shrewsbury 1-2 Pompey
Pompey 0-0 Shrewsbury
2019-20: Pompey 2-0 Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury 1-0 Pompey
2018-19: Shrewsbury 0-2 Pompey
Pompey 1-1 Shrewsbury