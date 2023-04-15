News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Shrewsbury v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from New Meadow

Pompey’s season continues at Shrewsbury today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.

His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.

So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.

Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Shrewsbury v Pompey. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim to finish the season with some momentum.

