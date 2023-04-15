LIVE Shrewsbury v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from New Meadow
Pompey’s season continues at Shrewsbury today.
Former Blues boss Steve Cotterill lies in waits with five games of the League One season remaining.
His side had won their five past home games on the spin, before defeat to Peterborough last time out.
So a tough test lies in wait for John Mousinho’s side, with play-off hopes receding going into the game.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim to finish the season with some momentum.