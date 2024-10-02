LIVE Stoke City v Portsmouth: Second goal at the bet365 Stadium!

Live

The Bet365 Stadium is the venue for Wednesday's Championship clash between Stoke City and Portsmouth. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)The Bet365 Stadium is the venue for Wednesday's Championship clash between Stoke City and Portsmouth. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Welcome to our live blog for Pompey’s clash with Stoke.

We’ll be building up to tonight’s clash at the bet365 Stadium before bringing you live commentary from 7.45pm

LIVE Stoke v Pompey

20:15 BST

All square!

29 What a run from Murphy as he burns off Stevens and Koumas and unselfishly squares to O’Mahony who applies the finish from close range!

20:13 BST

O'MAHONYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

1-1!

20:11 BST

27

Cannon fires this 25 yarder over the top.

20:11 BST

Booking

Lane booked for a foul on Moran

20:04 BST

Pure speed

Murphy absolutely burns off Wilmot and wins a corner - ball come in and worked to Blair who’s thump deflected for another corner.

20:03 BST

CHANCE

McIntyre a whisker away with a header in the box after decent play from Blair. Good response from Pompey.

20:01 BST

Pack penalised

It was Pack penalised for a foul on Gallagher for the free-kick.

20:00 BST

Free-kick opener

Cannon with the 25-yard free-kick past the wall and Norris gets across but doesn't keep the ball out.

19:57 BST

Goal Stoke

1-0

19:57 BST

12

Pack penalised for a foul with O’Mahony gingerly to his feat after being knocked off the ball.

19:55 BST

It's the away fans you can hear at the bet365

‘Blue army! Blue army!.

19:54 BST

09

Koumas lets fly from 30 yards but it’s blocked as the Stoke pressure continues.

19:52 BST

Early pressure

Stoke turning up the early heat as they win a corner.

19:49 BST

Potts loses it

And it’s a block from Ogilvie to deny Junho.

19:48 BST

Counter

Pompey threaten down the left with Murphy with his cross just too deep for Blair.

19:47 BST

Off the bar!

Wilmot crashes a 20 yarder off the bar after 40-odd seconds. Stevens follow-up saved by Norris and Pompey hack it away. Let off!

19:45 BST

Action underway

Stoke kick-off

19:45 BST

Familiar face

I hear Ronan Curtis in the away end tonight.

