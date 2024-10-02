LIVE Stoke City v Portsmouth: Second goal at the bet365 Stadium!
We’ll be building up to tonight’s clash at the bet365 Stadium before bringing you live commentary from 7.45pm
LIVE Stoke v Pompey
All square!
29 What a run from Murphy as he burns off Stevens and Koumas and unselfishly squares to O’Mahony who applies the finish from close range!
O'MAHONYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
1-1!
Cannon fires this 25 yarder over the top.
Booking
Lane booked for a foul on Moran
Pure speed
Murphy absolutely burns off Wilmot and wins a corner - ball come in and worked to Blair who’s thump deflected for another corner.
CHANCE
McIntyre a whisker away with a header in the box after decent play from Blair. Good response from Pompey.
Pack penalised
It was Pack penalised for a foul on Gallagher for the free-kick.
Free-kick opener
Cannon with the 25-yard free-kick past the wall and Norris gets across but doesn't keep the ball out.
Goal Stoke
1-0
Pack penalised for a foul with O’Mahony gingerly to his feat after being knocked off the ball.
It's the away fans you can hear at the bet365
‘Blue army! Blue army!.
Koumas lets fly from 30 yards but it’s blocked as the Stoke pressure continues.
Early pressure
Stoke turning up the early heat as they win a corner.
Potts loses it
And it’s a block from Ogilvie to deny Junho.
Counter
Pompey threaten down the left with Murphy with his cross just too deep for Blair.
Off the bar!
Wilmot crashes a 20 yarder off the bar after 40-odd seconds. Stevens follow-up saved by Norris and Pompey hack it away. Let off!
Action underway
Stoke kick-off
Familiar face
I hear Ronan Curtis in the away end tonight.
