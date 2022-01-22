LIVE Sunderland 0 Portsmouth 0: Positive start from Blues at the Stadium of Light
Pompey make their longest trip of the season to face Sunderland today at the Stadium of Light.
Danny Cowley’s men are looking to kickstart their play-off charge against their old foes, and, as usual there’s plenty of sub-plots going into the game.
We will be discussing all of those issues ahead of 3pm, with team news and reaction an hour before kick-off.
As ever, there will be video and more talking points dissected before we bring you live blow-by-blow commentary.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:26
- Three changes for Pompey - Robertson, Hackett and Curtis in for Ogilvie, Brown and Hirst. Ogilvie has a nose injury and hasn’t trained. Bass not in squad as he gets set for loan exit.
Raggett pops up in the box but his ball across goal is gathered by Hoffmann.
Curtis gifts the ball to Stewart who frees Embleton but it’s a fine save from Bazunu from the curling finish.
More dangerous counter-attacking from Pompey but Hackett’s cross is claimed by Hoffmann.
61 per cent possession from Pompey through the first 19 minutes.
Hackett’s corner is flicked on by Curtis and Walker is lurking to tap in at the far post before Gooch gets it away.
Harness 20 yarder deflected for a corner
Hoffmann attempts to play a ball out but it hits Walker and goes to Harness but he blazes well over from 25 yards.
Good bit of wing play and fairly decent cross from Hackett, but it’s a red and white shirt heading it away.