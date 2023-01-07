News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Tottenham Hotspur 1 Portsmouth 0: Kane breaks Blues' dogged resistance

Good morning from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as we gear up for the mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Spurs.

By Jordan Cross
27 minutes ago
Spurs v Pompey LIVE
Spurs v Pompey LIVE

We’re gearing up to the 12.30pm kick off with the all the talking points and comment before the team news drops at 11.30am.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary as the Blues aim to pull off a huge upset.

LIVE Spurs 1 Pompey 0

Show new updates

79

Poor corner from Koroma cleared

77

Spence on for Sessegnon.

77

Thompson promptly into the book for crunching GIl.

75

Thompson and Koroma being readied.

CHANCE

Pompey break out and Dale lets fly from 20 yards but his shot is blocked.

70

‘It’s only 1-0, how **** must you  be it’s only 1-0’ sing the away fans. They’re enjoying their day.

CHANCE

Ball ricochets to Skipp but he blazes a clear chance over the bar from 10 yards out.

64

Bishop wins a free-kick on half way to alleviate the pressure.

63

Over the wall and over the bar from Son.

62

Bishop penalised for a foul on Tanganga 30 yards out.

