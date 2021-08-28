LIVE: Wigan 0 Portsmouth 0 - updates from the DW Stadium

Pompey head to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan in League One this afternoon.

By Lewis Mason
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:58 pm
The Blues are bidding to extend their unbeaten league start to five matches having won three and drawn the other of their opening four fixtures.

The trip to face the Latics could see former Pompey favourties Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor lining up against them.

Follow all the latest from the DW Stadium in our live link.

Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:05

  • Three changes for Pompey, Brown for Ogilvie, Williams for Hackett-Fairchild and Harness for Ahadme
  • Pompey aiming to make it five League One matches without defeat
  • Wigan’s Whatmough and Naylor start against their former club
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:05

The game gets under way!

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:43

Some transfer news

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:32

Interesting to see how Pompey fare today in what is the toughest test of the season so far. Wigan have suffered just one defeat in four League One matches and have started with games against Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe and Charlton

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:05

Wigan include former Pompey pair Whatmough and Naylor in their starting line up

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:03

Three changes for Pompey who look like they’ll revert to a 4-3-3 formation this afternoon with Morrell, Tunnicliffe and Williams all involved. Brown comes in for Ogilivie at left-back, Williams for Hackett-Fairchild and Harness has recovered from injury to replace Ahadme from the draw at Doncaster last time out

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:01

Here’s how Pompey line up at Wigan this afternoon

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 13:41

Pompey have arrived at the DW Stadium

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:53

Could the Arsenal youngster arrive at PO4 this weekend?

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:51

Danny Cowley has provided an update on the future of striker Ellis Harrison

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:49

Welcome to the DW Stadium

