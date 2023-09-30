LIVE Wigan Athletic v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from DW Stadium

They are two moments which say everything about the team spirit John Mousinho is generating at Pompey.

Christian Saydee, sidelined through injury, standing at the side of the Fratton Park tunnel greeting every staff member and team-mate with a high five, as they took to the pitch ahead of facing Lincoln last weekend.

Then the previous Saturday, Ryley Towler responding to the disappointment of being told to stand down after being readied to replace Zak Swanson - by going wild in celebration as Colby Bishop rescued a late point at Derby.

Two different incidents channelling the same selfless team spirit the Pompey boss is engendering at Fratton Park.

They are the kind of examples which offer the Fratton faithful an insight into what is growing within the dressing room of their team.

Mousinho admitted he wasn’t aware of Saydee’s behaviour last weekend - but he wasn’t surprised to hear about it.

‘That’s what we’re trying to achieve here,’ Mousinho said, of the popular striker’s conduct.

‘It’s a very difficult place to be when you’re injured or not in the side or squad.

‘The more people we have around the place like that the better.

‘They really help themselves first off all, because people end up noticing things like that. That filters back to me.

‘They then help the team, and the more they help the team the better it’s going to be for them.’

Mousinho reserved special praise for Towler, who’s had to deal with the disappointment of an exciting start to his Pompey career in January slowing so far this term.

That has not stopped the fans’ favourite contributing to what the Blues are trying to achieve, however.

Mousinho added: ‘I didn’t see it, but apparently one of the most pleased people at Pride Park was Ryley Towler.

‘That’s amazing really considering he was stripped and ready to go on for Zak Swanson.

‘Then he had to sit down, and would’ve been disappointed by that, but then the equaliser goes in and he’s on his feet doing his max speed for 20 yards up to the touchline!

‘It’s amazing, but that’s what you need - you need characters like that.

‘Ryley is as disappointed as anyone he’s not playing at the moment - but he’s not showing that.