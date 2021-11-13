LIVE Wycombe 0 Portsmouth 0 - Blues under early pressure but Hirst goes close
Pompey bid to make it six games unbeaten against high-flying Wycombe at Adams Park today.
The Blues face a tough challenge against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, with the match going ahead despite the home side having three players on international duty.
Pompey are without Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu and have a number of injury concerns going into the game.
That raises the prospect of academy youngsters being involved, with the Blues down to as few as 14 fit senior players.
We’ll be building up to the clash and discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s team news, reaction and video from the ground, before live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 15:32
- Three changes - Bass, Thompson and Hirst start
- No Marquis or Hackett for Pompey with both injured
- Pompey away to Exeter in EFL Trophy
More aggro on the bench
Now it’s Danny Cowley into the book as referee Neil Hair goes to the touchline. The Pompey boss holds his head in disbelief.
The defender drives his penalty straight at Bass who stands firm and gathers! Pompey fans go mad behind the keeper!
PENALTY MISS JACOBSON!
Controversial pen as Ragget and Mehmeti collide in the box. Pompey bench fuming
Penalty Wycombe
Penalty appeal
Appeals for a penalty not give as Thompson and Obita collide in the box. Pompey bench is fuming and Nicky Cowley is booked
Great play from Hirst down the right, ball worked to Curtis and then Harness but he blazes over as the keeper narrows the angle. Good opening.