LIVE Wycombe v Portsmouth - build-up, team news and live commentary from Adams Park
Pompey bid to make it six games unbeaten against high-flying Wycombe at Adams Park today.
The Blues face a tough challenge against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, with the match going ahead despite the home side having three players on international duty.
Pompey are without Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu and have a number of injury concerns going into the game.
That raises the prospect of academy youngsters being involved, with the Blues down to as few as 14 fit senior players.
We’ll be building up to the clash and discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s team news, reaction and video from the ground, before live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
LIVE Wycombe v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 11:04
- Team news at 2pm
Here’s how we think Pompey can line up.
Leicester's George Hirst or John Marquis? Arsenal's Miguel Azeez knocking the door - Pompey's likely Wycombe line-up
Danny Cowley has plenty to ponder as Pompey go to Wycombe.
Fans have been discussing the big question going into today’s game.
How Portsmouth fans on social media responded to our John Marquis or George Hirst question ahead of Wycombe trip
We asked Pompey fans on social media who Danny Cowley should lead the line with at Wycombe on Saturday – John Marquis or George Hirst?
Here’s the matchday stats pack
Wycombe v Pompey: What's been said, team news, predicted XIs, form guide and key stats
Pompey travel to Wycombe today in League One.
Good afternoon from Adams Park
Pompey bid to make it six games unbeaten against high-flying Wycombe at Adams Park today.
The Blues face a tough challenge against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, with the match going ahead despite the home side having three players on international duty.
Pompey are without Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu and have a number of injury concerns going into the game.
That raises the prospect of academy youngsters being involved, with the Blues down to as few as 14 fit senior players.
We’ll be building up to the clash and discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s team news, reaction and video from the ground, before live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.