Liverpool and Chelsea can't match Portsmouth's support as Cardiff City FA Cup record remains intact

But their attendance leaves Pompey’s record-breaking tally from the historic victory over Cardiff intact.

The Fratton faithful may have breathed a sigh of relief when the number of fan in the national stadium was announced – and it was significantly lower than the 89,874 there in 2008.

As a result, it remains the highest for a competitive game since the venue reopened in 2007.

Of course, it was Kanu who etched his name into the Fratton Park side’s history books on that occasion – as his strike ended a 69 year wait for glory in the competition.

Unfortunately Pompey’s own Mason Mount couldn’t repeat the trick yesterday, as the ex-Purbrook Park student’s penalty shootout miss allowed Konstantinos Tsimikas to score the crucial spot-kick to hand the Reds the trophy.

The closest any clubs have come to beating the record was Arsenal and Chelsea in their 2017 clash, as the Gunners defeated Antonio Conte’s side with 89,472 witnessing the scenes.

Pompey and Cardiff's record Wembley crowd remained unscathed in yesterday's FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. Picture: Lewis Whyld

Pompey’s FA Cup feat isn’t their only attendance crowd triumph at Wembley – as supporters, alongside Sunderland, smashed the record for an EFL Trophy Final.

In the dramatic success for Kenny Jackett’s side 85,021 flocked to the capital in support of their teams.

After falling behind to an Aiden McGeady free-kick, Nathan Thompson equalised late-on to force the game to extra-time, where Jamal Lowe’s sublime lob looked to have sealed the trophy.

In fact, the only events to better the Blues displays of loyalty are high-profile boxing bouts at the home of football.

Over 90,000 fight fans were there to see Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 – while the recent clash between Tyson Fury and Dylian Whyte bettered that.