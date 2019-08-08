Have your say

Kenny Jackett is certain Alex Bass can continue his promising progress despite being Pompey’s second-choice keeper.

The academy graduate is set to remain at Fratton Park this season and play a support-role act to Craig MacGillivray

Alex Bass with Pompey goalkeeping coach John Keeley. Picture: Joe Pepler

As a consequence, it’ll mean Bass’ game-time will again be limited

After not featuring in the Carabao Cup first-round win over Birmingham, the Huntingdon-born ace will have to be patient and wait for outings in the EFL Trophy and for the reserves.

Bass hasn’t had consistent minutes since spending the 2016-17 season on loan at Salisbury.

The following campaign (2017-18) he was No2 behind Luke McGee and featured only twice.

Bass moved to Torquay on a season-long loan last summer but a knee injury restricted him to just eight appearances before being recalled to the Blues in December.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is held in high regard by Jackett.

And although Bass doesn’t have a lot of senior minutes under his belt, the boss pinpointed MacGillivray was in a similar scenario earlier in his career before flourishing at Pompey.

Jackett said: ‘We made some enquiries (to get Bass out on loan) but we haven’t had anyone come in.

‘We contemplate Alex going out on loan at a certain level.

‘I’m pleased with my goalkeeping department in terms of Craig, Alex and Luke McGee – I think we’re strong in that area.

‘Yes, maybe some game-time for Alex would be good but similarly he’s getting bigger and stronger all of the time.

‘He’s improved again since last season, his work has come on again and he’s a very good young goalkeeper.

‘Alex had the loan last season where he didn’t really play at Torquay because he got injured.

‘He’s got to keep working and keep improving. He has a really good work ethic.

‘Craig didn't play much before he was 25. I hope Alex doesn’t have to wait that long.

‘There is no defined path sometimes – as long as you keep your attitude and Alex has an excellent one to it.'

Bass has just one Football League appearance to his name.

It arrived in a 2-0 win over Peterborough on the final day of 2017-18.

Regardless, Jackett would be confident playing Bass during this term's League One promotion push if required.

He added: ‘For us and the club, we're pleased with his development, he’s a hell of a size now and I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in if I need to.

‘That is a confidence I have in him and Luke McGee is a good keeper.’