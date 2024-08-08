Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a positive reaction to the return of a former Fratton Park winger.

Portsmouth’s preparations for their first Championship season since 2012 received a major boost on Tuesday night when former Pompey winger Matt Ritchie returned to Fratton Park.

The lifelong Pompey supporter came through the academy system with his beloved club and made a senior debut in a goalless draw against Wigan Athletic as Avram Grant’s side fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League. That was the first of ten senior appearances Ritchie would make before going on to spend time with Swindon Town, Bournemouth and Newcastle United over the following decade.

However, his departure from the latter at the end of last season offered Portsmouth an opportunity to add significant experience to their ranks ahead of their return to the second tier. After seeing off reported competition from Bournemouth and Sheffield United, Mousinho finally got his man when Ritchie put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal on Tuesday night to become ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the club website after the deal was confirmed, the Pompey boss said: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career. I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved. It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done.

“As well as playing in the top-flight for a number of seasons, Matt also has plenty of experience at this level, having been promoted from the Championship a couple of times. It’s one of those signings that will provide a real boost around the place because he’s a fantastic player and in very good physical condition. We’re very excited to have him here.”

It would be safe to sign Mousinho is not the only one excited by the addition of a player that played a prominent role in helping Newcastle into the Premier League and retaining their top flight status. And if the reaction of the Premier League club’s supporters is anything to go by, the Pompey boss has pulled off something of a coup.

Referencing Ritchie’s famous goal celebration of kicking a corner flag, X (formerly Twitter) user Tony Slater posted: “Happy for him, good vibes and best wishes from a grateful Toon fan! Lock up ya corner flags though!”. David Alston said: “Sadly it was time for him to leave Newcastle, great servant and a cracking bloke, wish him all the best!” NE5WestEnd also praised Ritchie’s commitment to the St James Park club, posting: “Good luck Matt top lad and great dedication to NUFC whilst here as a player, top top Pro”.

Alex Birdsall said: “Best of Luck. Unreal servant to the Toon and glad he got a move back to where it all began. All the best” and Pompey will have a new supporter in their midst according to Danny. He posted: “Will be keeping an eye on Pompey from now on! Wish him nothing but the best, Championship to Champions League, every time he ever put on the shirt he gave his absolute all, such an important influence on our club, especially promotion and staying up. Best of luck Matty”.

Paul Wardle said: “Great move for him, absolutely loved him at Newcastle. Good Luck for the forthcoming season” and MadGeordie3 posted: “What servant he was to Newcastle on and off the pitch. Loved on Tyneside. This man is a leader. His playing days are coming to end but I hope he can get one or two more good seasons in helping Pompey with promotion”.