Here’s how our chief sports writer saw proceedings in the Blues’ final game of the season at Hillsborough.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 9
At least four excellent stops to end his superb Pompey stay on a personal high.
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter - 6
Should have done better for Owls’ opener but settled down and get stuck in.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 6
Tried to hold the backline together during tough first half and can never be questioned on commitment.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson - 5
Struggled at times in the first half, but recovered his composure after the break.
Photo: JPIMedia