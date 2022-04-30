Neil Allen has given his player ratings from Pompey's 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

By Neil Allen and Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:08 pm

Here’s how our chief sports writer saw proceedings in the Blues’ final game of the season at Hillsborough.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 9

At least four excellent stops to end his superb Pompey stay on a personal high.

Photo: The News

2. Hayden Carter - 6

Should have done better for Owls’ opener but settled down and get stuck in.

Photo: The News

3. Sean Raggett - 6

Tried to hold the backline together during tough first half and can never be questioned on commitment.

Photo: The News

4. Clark Robertson - 5

Struggled at times in the first half, but recovered his composure after the break.

Photo: JPIMedia

