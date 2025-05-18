‘Lost for words’: Portsmouth boy takes centre stage as football world looks on

Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City in the FA Cup final - with the Pompey favourite lifting the famous, old trophy.

Joel Ward savoured a fairytale ending to his Crystal Palace career by lifting the FA Cup and admitted: I’m lost for words.

Ward was chosen to be the player to receive the famous, old trophy from Prince William, as his side won their first major title in their 120-year history at Wembley.

The 35-year-old was an unused substitute on his final game for the Eagles, in the wake of his departure from the Londoners after 13 years was confirmed this week.

But Ward was the man for the iconic moment as he received his medal in the royal box and then held the trophy aloft, to get the party started for the underdogs.

That means European football for Palace and the perfect send off for Ward, on a day which will endure for the right-back.

Speaking to the English Football Channel, Ward said: ‘I’m a little bit lost for words, to be honest.#

‘This trophy means so much for so many reasons. This group of lads are incredibly driven and incredibly passionate and incredibly talented but they’re also extremely humble. They’ve got such great careers ahead of them as well.

‘These boys are a special group and we’ve said from day one that together we can achieve incredible things. Hopefully today is just the start of something for them.’

Ward’s Wembley farewell was a perfect swansong for the man who moved up the A3 from Fratton Park for £400,000 on 2012, going on to rack up 363 Palace appearances and 305 Premier League outings.

That connection makes his exit from Selhurst Park an emotional one for the player who also made 96 Pompey appearances, scoring six goals along the way.

Former Pompey boy Joel Ward lifts the FA Cup for Crystal Palace. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Ward told Palace TV: ‘How do I want to be remembered by Palace fans? Hopefully I gave everything for the club and I’m one of their own, I guess.

‘It’s been a huge privilege to wear that shirt and represent this club.

‘From the outset all I’ve wanted to do was play football and I’ve achieved my dream of playing football at the highest level and play in the Premier League.

‘I’m privileged and blessed to have worn the shirt with so many incredible moments with fond memories and moments which will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.

‘We wanted to take the club to the next level and thankfully we’ve been able to do that.

‘To take the club into the Premier League was a dream come true.

‘The moment which changed the closure for the club and for me was the play-off final. We’re now thriving in the Premier League, doing incredible things and reaching new heights.

‘The lads put in an incredible shift this season and it would be incredible to put in a performance we know we can put in and rewrite history for the club.

‘This club has a piece of my heart and it runs through my veins. There’s been some incredible moments to cherish. It’s been a journey, a heck of a good one and I’ve loved it.

‘I came from somewhere else but I’d like to think I’m part of furniture, this isn’t goodbye it’s merely a see you later.’