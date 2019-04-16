Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor was granted his Pompey comeback against Bournemouth under-21s this afternoon.

The on-loan winger had been sidelined for a month through a calf injury sustained against Scunthorpe.

Yet he returned to feature for 65 minutes in the reserves’ 3-0 success at the Cherries.

Skipper Louis Dennis netted twice and Adam May scored the other for a Pompey side which also included Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris.

Among those watching at the Canford Park Arena were Blues captain Brett Pitman, who lives locally, and new Academy head of coaching and learning, Sean O’Driscoll.

And they witnessed a convincing display from Jake Wigley’s side as they ran out comfortable winners.

Pompey took the lead on 12 minutes, through a lovely strike from May.

Full-back Haji Mnoga crossed from the right and the midfielder met it with a sweet first-time right-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Wigley’s men should have extended their lead on 39 minutes, only for Dennis to somehow spurn the opportunity.

Bradley Lethbridge’s delivery from the right left the forward unmarked at the far post, presented with an open goal, only to divert it wide from close range.

James Whiting replaced Morris at half-time, slotting into midfield.

Pompey made it 2-0 on 52 minutes, following more good work from Mnoga.

The right-back tumbled under a challenge from Tom Hanfrey inside the box and Dennis stepped up to convert the penalty.

Moments later, Solomon-Otabor was put clean through, but the covering Brennan Camp produced a timely block to deflect for a corner.

On 60 minutes, May came agonisingly close to grabbing a second when his fierce shot from outside the box struck the inside of the far post and bounced clear.

The Blues completed the 3-0 scoreline when Lethbridge threaded a sublime pass through to Dennis, who calmly slotted home from the angle.

Pompey: Bass, Mnoga (83 mins Kavanagh), Walkes (62 mins Hancott), Casey, Haunstrup, Morris (46 mins Whiting), May, Lethbridge (80 mins Johnston), Cannon, Solomon-Otabor (65 mins Teggart), Dennis.