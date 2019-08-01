Louis Dennis has been given Kenny Jackett's blessing to leave Pompey.

But the Blues boss stressed he’s more than happy for the forward to fight for his place at Fratton Park.

Dennis is in discussions with a couple of clubs – with Leyton Orient known admirers – about potentially departing Pompey after just one season.

Arriving on a free transfer from Bromley last summer, the 26-year-old endured a frustrating 2018-19 campaign on the south coast, making only eight appearances.

Despite catching the eye in pre-season this summer, scoring two and creating two in the 11-0 thumping of UCD, Dennis has again found himself down the pecking order.

The arrival of John Marquis means Jackett feels he has enough attacking options to allow the former Dagenham forward to depart.

Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler

The manager admitted Dennis didn’t feature in the Blues’ final pre-season friendly at Woking on Tuesday was because he’s in talks about a switch elsewhere.

However, Jackett will have no qualms if the front man decides to stay put.

‘I’m happy for Louis to stay but if he feels his future is elsewhere then I don’t really like standing in other people’s way,’ said the boss.

‘He’d maybe rather stay here on the fringe or may speak to one or two other clubs and see what they have to offer.

‘As far as I know, that’s where it is at the moment.

‘I’m happy for Louis to stay around – I must stress that – but if he sees his future elsewhere then I wouldn’t want to keep him if he sees a fresh start is best for him.

‘That’s where he is at the moment and we’ll see what happens. Really, in the end, it’s up to Louis to see how he feels.

‘He didn’t play at Woking because he was talking to other clubs.

‘I did call (clubs) just after training with this press conference in mind but there's no real news. It’s best to tell the truth with that in mind.

‘I think it will be permanent (if he leaves).’

If Dennis remains at Fratton Park, Jackett will feel comfortable with the surplus of attacking prowess he’ll have in his squad.

He added: 'There’s some competition for that number-10 position but Louis has trained well and shown a good attitude.

‘You can never have enough forwards around but you have to be fair to the player as well.’