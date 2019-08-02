Have your say

Louis Dennis heaped praise on the Fratton faithful’s ‘immense’ support following his Pompey departure.

The forward completed his exit yesterday after joining Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

Dennis endured a difficult season at the Blues after arriving on a free transfer from Bromley last summer.

He made only eight appearances, with just one coming in League One, while he was axed for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final and Wembley final triumph.

The 26-year-old was given consistent backing by Pompey fans during his spell in the cold, however.

Dennis admitted they helped him get through his difficult campaign on the south coast.

Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler

And he also lauded kitman Kev McCormack – who the ex-Dagenham man boxed during last summer’s pre-season training camp in Cork.

Dennis wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @Pompey & I wish the team all the best for the season.

‘Also a massive mention has to go to the fans who have supported me throughout a tough season! The personal support has been immense.

‘It means a lot so thank you Ps #ShoutoutBigKevThatGuyIsASuperstar.’