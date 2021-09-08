Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson passes during the EFL Trophy match between AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth at Plough Lane Photography: Jason Brown

The 26-year-old was one of 14 new players recruited to Fratton Park by Danny Cowley, and has plans on making an impression at the club. The former Norwich City midfielder played 70 minutes at Plough Lane as Cowley is easing him back to first team football.

Thompson played in the heart of midfield in south London, and impressed throughout his Pompey bow with the score level when he was replaced. The Blues invested in other players who can operate in his position such as Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Morrell, and the 26-year-old explained how impressed he’s been with the quality of the Blues squad.

He said: “It’s going to be difficult. I think the squad is stacked with good players, but personally I need to make sure my levels are of a height that makes it hard not to select me. It’ll be a difficult task with the good players that we have here, but I back myself and when my opportunity comes, I need to take it.”

The travelling players were met with strong support from the Fratton faithful in Wimbledon, and Thompson expressed his delight in playing in front of them.