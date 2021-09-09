Louis Thompson reveals his delight for Ellis Harrison following the Portsmouth striker's hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon

This decision has seemingly already paid off, with Harrison repaying the faith shown in him by Danny Cowley to start last night’s EFL trophy fixture at Plough Lane. With the Blues 2-0 down heading into first half injury time, the striker halved the deficit with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Harrison was clearly buoyed by his first and grabbed a second shortly after the interval to level the score. With then minutes remaining, he then secured his hat-trick by slamming home from close range.

With the comeback seemingly complete, the Blues capitulated and conceded three goals to start their Papa John’s Trophy campaign with defeat.

Thompson said: “He’s buzzing after scoring a hat-trick. I think it’s what Elliot needed to be honest because we know that he can be a handful and he showed that tonight. He’s been working really hard and I think personally for him it’s the best thing that could have happened.”

Thompson himself was making his debut for Pompey, and played 70 minutes as he eases his way back into first team football.