Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson in action during the EFL Trophy match between AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth at Plough Lane, London, United Kingdom on 7 September 2021. Photography: Jason Brown

The midfielder was making his debut for the Blues at Plough Lane in a fixture that brought eight goals, four of which coming in the final 10 minutes of the game. Ellis Harrison was able to do his talking on the pitch following increased speculation surrounding his future during the summer transfer window by netting an impressive hattrick in south London.

However, Pompey were on the wrong side of the result after conceding three goals after taking the lead for the first time in the match in the 80th minute. Thompson arrived this summer on a free transfer, and was brought off the pitch with 20 minutes remaining.

Following the full-time whistle, Thompson explained how this was part of the plan set by the Pompey backroom staff to ensure he stays fit.

Thompson said to BBC Radio Solent: “It’s taken me eight years as a professional to realise I need to do things differently to be honest! I’ve always seen myself as a fast, powerful player, I’ve just got to harness that now and add to it.

“I think there’s a lot of things Ross our physio has put in place for me and hopefully, touch wood, it goes to plan. From there I can be available as much as possible, I think the more I train and play, the better my body will be.”

After the former Norwich City midfielder’s first appearance in Pompey colours, Thompson is hoping to put his injury record behind him.

“I’d say my career has been quite turbulent to be honest. When I’ve been playing things have been going well for me, as it’s well documented injuries are something I’m keen to get over.