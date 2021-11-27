Pompey fans have expressed their feelings online after The Blues’ dramatic win at Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With the game expected to end in a stalemate, Michael Jacobs came from the bench to become the hero as he poked home deep into injury time – albeit via Jack Tucker’s deflection.

However, this will hardly deter the Fratton faithful’s mood as the club extends their unbeaten run to nine games while adding to their winning streak – stretching to six consecutive successes.

And the supporters from Gillingham and those from home have made their feelings known as Danny Cowley’s side close the gap further on the top six.

Read below the thoughts from those on Twitter.

@Deanprobert89: Keeping a clean sheet with no CB and stealing a win at the last minute. Lovely job

@Hilly69er: Big win with no cbs against a physical side. Some mentality we have at the moment.

@PompeyHenry: Don’t leave it so late next time!

@PFCSam: Love you Michael. Love you blues.

@BigGreggerr: That is huge. Absolutely huge

@HazzaTWoods: We needed an own goal to win it but we've won it. A Tucker own goal was enough to win the game at 1-0 with Crackers having a hand in the victory away at Gillingham. It wasn't the best but we've won and I'm not complaining, PUP!