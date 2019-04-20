Have your say

Luton sealed a dominant 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley to keep their League One title bid firmly on track.

James Collins opened the scoring with a penalty after Dimitar Evtimov had been sent off.

Pelly Ruddock netted two goals in the second half to wrap up an easy win for the Hatters.

Mick Harford’s team are now five points ahead of Barnsley at the top with each team having three matches left to play.

Pompey and Sunderland are seven points adrift of Luton but each have 12 points still to play for.