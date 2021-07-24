LiveLuton Town 0 Portsmouth 0: Live updates and triallist news from Kenilworth Road

Pompey continue their pre-season build-up at Luton Town today.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 2:56 pm
Pompey at Luton today

The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.

Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.

Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited aaccess to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Luton 0 Pompey 0

Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:07

  • Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Sean Goss and Brandon Mason the triallists present for Pompey today
  • Starting line-up unchanged from Tuesday’s draw with Bristol City
  • Pompey run rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road
  • Team news at 2pm and live commentary from 3pm
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:02

Players on the pitch

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:07

03

Looks a 4-1-3-2 formation for Pompey

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:06

03

Play stopped with Robertson needing treatment. Goes to the touchline and continues

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:05

01

Early dangerous cross from Freeman cleared

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:04

Luton to get the game underway

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:03

Great to hear a crackling little atmosphere at Kenilworth Road

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:59

Sunshine!

The sun has broken through with kick off moments away

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:54

Kal’s swell

Kal Naismith gettng warm applause from the home crowd. The former Pompey man of course central to that glorious 2017 League Two title win

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:42

Pompey going through their paces

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:38

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:30

Warm-up underway

Players going through some jogging and stretching in front of a smattering of Pompey fans

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:28

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:28

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:26

Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 14:24

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Luton TownPompeyTeam news