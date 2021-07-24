LiveLuton Town 0 Portsmouth 0: Live updates and triallist news from Kenilworth Road
Pompey continue their pre-season build-up at Luton Town today.
The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.
Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.
Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.
Luton 0 Pompey 0
Players on the pitch
Looks a 4-1-3-2 formation for Pompey
Play stopped with Robertson needing treatment. Goes to the touchline and continues
Early dangerous cross from Freeman cleared
Luton to get the game underway
Great to hear a crackling little atmosphere at Kenilworth Road
Sunshine!
The sun has broken through with kick off moments away
Kal’s swell
Kal Naismith gettng warm applause from the home crowd. The former Pompey man of course central to that glorious 2017 League Two title win
Pompey going through their paces
Warm-up underway
Players going through some jogging and stretching in front of a smattering of Pompey fans