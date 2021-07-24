Pompey at Luton today

The Blues will run the rule over triallists at Kenilworth Road with the new League One season just two weeks away.

Join us for build-up from 1pm as we give you the inside track on who is – and isn’t – present among Danny Cowley's squad.

Team news arrives at 2pm with video and opinion before live kick-by-kick coverage of the action from 3pm.

